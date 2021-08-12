Payix Announces Integration with LoanPro

New partnership to optimize payments and communications for hundreds of lenders and loan servicers and their customers. Tweet this

The new partnership affords all LoanPro clients a custom white-labeled, natively integrated suite of borrower-facing tools designed to improve the way lenders and loan servicers collect payments. The Payix omnichannel suite includes an iOS and Android mobile app, a borrower web portal, a text pay solution, and a unique IVR (Interactive Voice Response) tool. By using Payix white-labeled payments software, LoanPro clients can quickly deploy a custom, integrated payments and communications channel for their agents and borrowers.

Lloyd Roberts, LoanPro Co-Founder and CRO, commented on the partnership, "Because of the pandemic, borrowers are accustomed to, and almost demand an enhanced customer experience with digital payment. By combining LoanPro's nextgen LMS with Payix's suite of borrower payment & communication channels, this demand is met, and our lenders are better served so that they can better solve the problems their borrowers are actually looking to have solved. We look forward to this new partnership with Payix and all that we will accomplish together to truly better serve our lender partners."

LoanPro is a powerful platform preferred by more than 600 innovative loan providers, including Best Egg, Access Financial, Jackson Hewitt, Medallion Bank, Fundbox, and more.

The Payix omnichannel tool suite was built by industry leaders in lending who have perfected the agent/borrower collections experience with self-service payments tools that natively integrate into the LoanPro system. For example, within the LoanPro agent view, the Payix integration allows lenders to create one-time and recurring payments for borrowers. And when any action is performed within LoanPro, it's instantly reflected in borrower-facing Payix tools, so all payments and communications stay in sync across the two platforms.

Additionally, the Payix borrower suite features a lender-branded mobile app available for iOS and Android, IVR phone pay, text pay functionality, a branded borrower web portal, and API sharing for lenders wanting to build their own borrower experience. Any payment or communication initiated within the Payix tools suite instantly records back into the LoanPro system waterfall for a real-time, integrated experience.

About Payix

Payix helps lenders and loan servicers improve their ability to engage with borrowers and collect payments. Payix borrower-facing tools – with real-time loan management system integration – display client branding for quick borrower adoption and lasting utilization. Using Payix state-of-the-art technology, lenders and loan servicers can instantly communicate with borrowers across multiple channels and secure qualified promises, one-time and scheduled payments. Payix is a registered ISO of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA and a registered ISO of Deutsche Bank AG, New York, NY. For more information about how we make it easy for lenders and loan servicers to mobilize collections or to schedule a product demo, visit payix.net.

About LoanPro

LoanPro offers the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. LoanPro is trusted by 600+ lenders, who enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II certified platform. For more information visit loanpro.io.

Contact: Heather Dietel, [email protected]

SOURCE Payix

Related Links

payix.net

