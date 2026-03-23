PayJoy Named Consumer BNPL Platform of the Year by FinTech Breakthrough

Award recognizes PayJoy's work extending credit access to millions of first-time borrowers across emerging markets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy, a leading financial services provider for underserved consumers across emerging markets, has won the "Consumer BNPL Platform of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Consumer BNPL Platform of the Year

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards honors innovators, leaders, and visionaries across the global financial technology industry, spanning categories including Digital Banking, Lending, and Payments. This year's program drew more than 4,500 nominations worldwide, with winners selected by a panel of independent experts within the financial services and technology industries. PayJoy was recognized for its work bringing credit access to underserved consumers in Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Indonesia, and the Philippines – nine countries where traditional financial infrastructure has long left working-class consumers behind.

"Being named Consumer BNPL Platform of the Year is a tremendous honor – one that reflects the hard work of our global team and, most importantly, the trust of millions of people we serve," said Doug Ricket, PayJoy CEO and Co-Founder. "Access to credit is a gateway to economic opportunity. This recognition reaffirms that responsible, technology-driven financing can positively transform lives at scale."

For more information and the full list of winners, visit https://fintechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners/

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and card offerings. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans to more than 19 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/

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SOURCE PayJoy