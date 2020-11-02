Payless Partners with River Pointe West End Church to Distribute Meals & Shoes to Richmond, TX Community

As a continuation of Payless' Powered by Payless giveback initiative and longstanding commitment to investing in the communities where its customers live, Saturday's event distributed 500 meals, non-perishable food, face masks and shoe vouchers. Additional mission partners for the event included Attack Poverty, MOD Pizza, Second Mile and Good Day Masks.

Launched in tandem with Payless' reemergence into the US market, Powered by Payless is a nationwide giveback effort bringing the brand's core belief of value to life. Knowing Payless relaunched during a challenging time for consumers nationwide, the brand has recognized their responsibility to do their part and give back to the communities that have supported them throughout the years.

"Payless is excited to be back for our families and communities with our Powered by Payless initiative, lending a helping hand at a time when value has never been more important," said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. "We've amplified our giveback efforts, helping to provide access to food and footwear to those in need, and couldn't think of a better partner than River Pointe West End Church to celebrate and serve the Richmond community."

Through collaborations with River Pointe West End Church and Attack Poverty, individuals were identified and selected to attend the drive-through distribution. They received 500 meals, 300 non-perishable food boxes, gift cards, 200 face masks, 500 shoe vouchers and candy in celebration of Halloween.

"By partnering with River Pointe West End Church, Payless is showcasing their commitment to their local communities, stepping up to bring people together when they need it most," said Terrace Clayton, Missions and Care Pastor of River Pointe West End Church. "River Pointe West End Church has always purposed to reach out to the Greater Houston Area in a relational way, and we are proud to have been able to serve our community during these difficult times."

For more information on Payless' relaunch into the US and their "Powered by Payless" initiative, please visit and shop Payless.com. Follow @Payless on Instagram and Facebook via #PoweredByPayless, #PaylessIsBack and #YouLeadTheWay. For more information on River Pointe West End Church's community efforts please visit RiverPointe.org and follow @RiverPointeChurch on Instagram and Facebook via #LoveYourNeighbor.

About Payless

Founded in 1956 in Topeka, KS, Payless is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value. Serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail footprint, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. Relaunched in 2020, Payless is now headquartered in Miami, FL and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family.

About River Pointe West End Church

River Pointe Church was formed in 1996 and founded in Fort Bend County by Patrick and Lisa Kelley, along with four other families. Before establishing its permanent home in Richmond, Texas, in 2005, River Pointe Church became one of the largest portable churches in the country. The church now has three locations located in Richmond, Missouri City, and inside the loop of Houston, TX, with more than 8,000 members. River Pointe Church's mission is to bring people together in innovative ways to live with a deep sense of community while finding and following Christ. For more information, please visit www.rpc.me

SOURCE Payless