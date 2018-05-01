Payless ShoeSource Announces Additional Office Location

TOPEKA, Kan., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Payless ShoeSource, the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, announced plans to open an additional office in Dallas, Texas. In addition to the Dallas office, select business operations will remain in Topeka, Kansas and other locations around the world. The company does not intend to eliminate jobs in Topeka, or any other location, in conjunction with opening the Dallas location.

Payless operates a growing eCommerce business, along with approximately 2,750 stores in North America and more than 400 stores in Central and South America and the Caribbean, and Payless franchise partners operate more than 375 stores throughout Asia and Africa. The Dallas location will further enhance and support the company's expanding global brand, joining a lineup of Payless offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, New York, Kansas, and Ohio.

Martin R. Wade III, CEO and Chairman of the Board said: "Our customers are our first priority, and that will not change during this transition."

About Payless

Payless ShoeSource is the number one specialty footwear retailer in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world, offering a wide range of shoes and accessory items at affordable prices for every member of the family. The company's mission is simple: Become the Go To, Get More, Pay Less shoe store for our customers.

Payless' seasonal collection includes shoes for men, women, and children for every occasion including dress, casual, and athletic as well as specialty footwear such as dance shoes, sports cleats, water socks, and slip-resistant footwear. Payless stores feature hard-to-find sizes for women with sizes up to 13 as well as a large selection of wide widths. Payless is one of the only footwear providers offering half-sizes for all children styles. The children's line also includes a range of styles in wide widths as well as extended sizes up to youth size 6. Payless carries an assortment of accessories for men, women, children including slippers, handbags, socks, insoles and a number of other shoe care products as well as scarves, hats, sunglasses, jewelry, and hair items to help everyone complete their looks. Payless continues to add the accessories to support customers' everyday needs including reading glasses and greeting cards, as well as stationery and notebooks.

Brands are always important to shoppers and Payless has a strong portfolio featuring the popular and authentic athletic brand Champion®, American Eagle™ by Payless®, designer label Christian Siriano for Payless, heritage skate brand Airwalk®, KangaROOS®, American classic Dexter®, and the youthful edgy fashion brand Brash®. The children's collection features one of the broadest assortments in the marketplace with everything our youngest customers need from dress to play, including their favorite characters by Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and JoJo Siwa™.

Payless serves millions of consumers through its global network of stores in all 50 U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, Saipan, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company also has an expanding presence in the Eastern Hemisphere through franchising arrangements. Payless operates an online store and has more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores in more than 40 countries.

Payless was founded in 1956, in Topeka, Kansas on a revolutionary idea – selling great, quality styles for the entire family at an exceptional value in a self-select environment.

