Payload, a New Headless Content Management System, Launches to the Public

Payload is a "headless" CMS. The headless CMS concept has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years. They allow you to edit and publish content in one place, but use your content from any number of devices—including websites, mobile apps, smart TVs, wearables, etc. They don't place restrictions on how developers build their apps and focus solely on managing and delivering content.

Payload was built to deliver the JavaScript community a silver-bullet content management solution. Although it's not the first JavaScript CMS, many JS developers still use WordPress in a headless role for their CMS—which is built with PHP and initially only meant to be a blogging platform. Over time, WordPress has been retrofitted into doing more than it was ever meant to do.

Regarding Payload's launch, James Mikrut, one of its founders said, "The fact that modern JavaScript developers are still using WordPress says that there's still just no better alternative for them to turn to. Payload aims to finally change that."

Payload delivers an impressive set of features:

Payload is free for local and development purposes, and production licenses are priced competitively at $22 per month if paid annually.

Payload CMS was founded in 2018. Since then, an array of projects using Payload were piloted and released—including an online video game, a full ecommerce experience complete with product customization, a SaaS subscription product, a virtual events platform, and more. Now, Payload is available to the public. Payload was founded by James Mikrut, Dan Ribbens, and Elliot DeNolf, who are longtime friends and seasoned web developers living in Grand Rapids, MI. It is supported by digital design agency TRBL.

