Payload Collaboration Initiated for the GOMX-5 Mission

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced December 2018, GomSpace signed a development contract with ESA for the initiation of a new GOMX-5 satellite mission. The purpose of the mission is to demonstrate new nanosatellite capabilities for the next generation of constellations requiring high speed communications links and high levels of manoeuvrability.

The GOMX-5 mission will consist of two 12U nanosatellites in the 20kg class with an improved platform for increased power handling and reliability. Furthermore, the satellites will be equipped with a number of advanced payloads which are announced to be:

ThrustMe (FR), ExoTrails (FR) and GomSpace Sweden (SE) for propulsions

Ticra (DK) is developing two X-Band high gain reflect array antennas

EICAS (IT) with miniaturized and improved star trackers

Deimos (UK) and GMV (PL) with high accuracy GNSS receivers

Cobham Gaisler AB (SE) and LIRMM (FR) with powerful and radiation tolerant on-board computers

Surrey Space Center (UK) and the Czech Technical University (CZ) with state-of-the-art radiation monitors

Tartu Observatory (EE) with a lightweight Earth observation imager

AIKO (IT), bringing artificial intelligence on spacecraft

GomSpace (DK) with KaBand InterSatellite Link

The present contract between GomSpace and ESA signed December 2018 covers design and specification work planned for 2019, and it is expected to be followed by additional contracts for the subsequent implementation.

Launch for the GOMX-5 mission is foreseen to be in 2021 which is subject to further funding.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

E-mail: nbu@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

Please note that the view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/payload-collaboration-initiated-for-the-gomx-5-mission,c2833397

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/2833397/1057611.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomx-5-2019,c2636894 GOMX-5 2019 https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-logo,c2636895 GomSpace logo https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/esa-logo,c2636896 ESA logo

SOURCE GomSpace A/S