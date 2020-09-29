Paylocity Appoints Tauhidah Shakir as Chief Diversity Officer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced the appointment of Tauhidah Shakir as Vice President of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer. The company also announced its renewed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and programs that are focused on education & awareness, conscious products, company representation, advocacy & support, fairness & equity and community action.

Shakir brings more than 20 years of experience in providing strategic HR support, developing DEI programs and coaching leaders. Previous to Paylocity, Shakir was the CEO of The Conxsis Group and served in HR leadership roles at organizations like Echo Global Logistics, Ulta Beauty and Fossil Group. With an extensive background in helping organizations build more diverse and equitable workplaces, Shakir – who is the company's first Chief Diversity Officer – is responsible for leading Paylocity's HR function with an inclusive lens while developing strategies and programs that enhance DEI.

"I'm passionate about cultivating a workplace where employees can bring their whole selves to work and feel safe, valued, and respected. Paylocity's company values align with mine, and together we deeply believe differences of experience and perspective make us stronger," said Shakir. "I'm thrilled and honored for the opportunity to create positive employee experiences rooted in DEI at Paylocity."

With Shakir at the helm, Paylocity's DEI program has been enhanced to focus on:

Education & awareness – Paylocity is invested in educating its employees and the community about what racism looks like, how biases come about and what it must do to directly affect positive change. The company continues to develop original learning content on these topics, which is available to employees and clients. Paylocity incorporated diversity and unconscious bias training into its internal continued learning program, and all employees will complete the training by the end of the year. To heighten awareness around human rights and social justice issues, Paylocity hosts forums and dedicates episodes of its PCTY Talks podcast to discussing important topics like the Black Lives Matter movement. Paylocity will continue these efforts through focus groups, leveraging its employee resource groups (ERGs) and enlisting the help of outside experts.





For more information on Paylocity's DEI efforts, visit: https://www.paylocity.com/who-we-are/our-culture/diversity-equity-inclusion/ . For insights on creating a data-driven DEI strategy, read Paylocity's recent blog post: https://www.paylocity.com/resources/resource-library/blog-diversity-inclusion-strategy-needs-data/.

