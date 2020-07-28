Paylocity Launches 'Ask an Expert,' a New Feature to Provide a Streamlined and Efficient Experience for Employee Communication

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announces its new feature, Ask an Expert. Now part of Paylocity's existing engagement and collaboration tool, Community , Ask an Expert provides a consolidated forum between employees and subject matter experts, where employees can ask questions to designated group administrators.

"It's common for employees to have questions about payroll, benefits or IT troubleshooting, but they often don't know where to turn to solve these problems quickly, especially now, when remote work is the norm," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "With Ask an Expert, employees can avoid the process of being rerouted from one person to another, which can often distract them from their core work and daily routines. Instead, Ask an Expert users will have direct access to groups where they can pose their questions, and get answers in a timely manner. And instead of fielding questions from email, calls, drop-in's and more, administrators can enjoy the efficiency of monitoring a single source, complete with dashboards and notifications that help them manage efficiently."

The Ask an Expert feature provides the following:

Custom groups: Users can set up multiple Ask an Expert groups depending on the frequency of common questions asked, business-specific categories, or corporate team responsibilities. Ask an Expert groups can be customized to "Ask HR," "Ask Leadership," "COVID-19 Return to Work" or "Open Enrollment Q&A" as examples.

Real-Time Notifications: Ask an Expert notifies experts when new questions come in, and lets them see all questions asked, along with their status via a dashboard. In tandem with Paylocity's mobile flexibility, employees will receive push notifications on their smartphone as soon as questions are addressed.

Paylocity's Community is a social collaboration platform designed specifically for customers to increase employee connection, engagement and productivity. With the addition of Ask an Expert, organizations will be able to share the most meaningful, timely, relevant content with employees in a transparent manner that the modern workforce now anticipates. As the pandemic continues to redefine the new way that businesses operate, Community makes it easier for employees to collaborate on projects, build a positive culture and stay productive, even while employees are geographically dispersed.

More importantly, Community keeps employees in the know with consistent and accurate company updates, replacing traditional methods of mass email or last-minute meetings, improving awareness among employees in one efficient and accessible platform. In turn, as Community makes it easier for employees to be heard, business leaders are also able to gain valuable insights about employee engagement, attitudes, and needs, actively shaping the way businesses make decisions every day.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

