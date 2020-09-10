Paylocity Launches New Touchless Time Clocks with Thermal Scanning

"The employee time clock is the most-shared device at many organizations, and as the pandemic continues, maintaining social distancing and ensuring employees' health and safety has become a major challenge for many business owners and HR leaders," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "Our latest innovation answers the modern workforce's call for contactless time collection."

As part of its ongoing commitment to help employees safely return to work, Paylocity's time clock solution has several modules users can choose from to meet today's business needs. Paylocity's touchless time clock performs multipoint thermal body temperature scans that take moments to complete. Within the platform, users can complement this functionality with customizable employee attestations that facilitate real-time assessment of symptoms and wellness.

Additional clock feature options include biometric fingerprint readers; facial recognition that works in seconds, even when employees are wearing a mask; badge readers for instant time tracking; photo capture to record and validate identity; and attestation prompts that reinforce health checks.

The new features supplement Paylocity's existing suite of time collection options designed to meet clients where they are. Employees can also use kiosk tablets, the Paylocity mobile app or desktop self-service for fast and safe clock in.

"By complementing our time and labor tools with the new touchless time clocks, we're helping organizations eliminate high-touch areas, foster employee well-being, and enhance productivity," said Beauchamp. "The platform updates reinforce our commitment to helping clients navigate the COVID-19 crisis while providing flexible solutions that work best for modern workplaces."

To learn more, visit: https://www.paylocity.com/our-products/workforce-management/time-and-attendance/

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

