Paylocity Recognized for Company Growth, Leadership and Culture

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced it has earned recognition from Fortune, Glassdoor and Great Place to Work® amid a time of immense growth and strong company culture.

In October, Fortune ranked Paylocity No. 9 on its annual 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. This year represents Paylocity's first year on the list, which ranks the world's best three-year performers in terms of revenues, profits and stock returns. To be eligible for the ranking, companies must trade on a U.S. stock exchange and report results in U.S. dollars. Paylocity's position in the list's top 10 represents the company's continued growth the past three years. In Paylocity's last fiscal year, the company generated $561 million in total revenue and $160 million in profits, helping to bring the company's valuation to $10.5 billion. Paylocity attributes this recognition to its talented staff, increase in clients – which grew 21 percent last fiscal year – and existing clients investing in additional services.

"The recognition from Fortune reaffirms a sense of pride within our organization," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "While we're extremely proud of the growth we've seen the last few years and our continued product innovation, the biggest win of this award is the recognition of our people who work so hard and our ability to attract new top talent."

Paylocity's continued growth and momentum is complemented by its leadership team's commitment to building a culture of care. To this end, Beauchamp was recently named No. 11 on Glassdoor's 25 Highest Rated CEOs During the COVID-19 Crisis , based on employee feedback. Glassdoor analyzed employee reviews between March 1 and July 31, 2020, to identify CEOs who have earned high praise from their employees in terms of leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. To be considered, employers had to have at least 1,000 employees at the end of this time period and CEOs had to receive at least 50 reviews across CEO approval and senior management ratings. Glassdoor looked at the quality of reviews, including the CEO approval rating, the senior management workplace factor rating and how employees talked about their leadership regarding COVID-19 to determine the list.

"Steve leads by example. He leads with transparency, candor and empathy, which has been especially impactful this year," said Carolyn Wasky, Senior Marketing Manager. "He's fostered an environment where innovative thinking is the norm, but so is caring for one another. It feels good to know that every employee is important and every employee is a part where we're going together."

Paylocity was also named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the U.S. by the global authority in workplace culture. According to the certification, 89 percent of employees say Paylocity is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Specifically, 96% of employees say they feel welcomed when joining the company and 92% are proud to tell others they work at Paylocity.

"The Great Place to Work recognition provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces Paylocity's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve our clients," said Cheryl Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paylocity. "The award also comes during a year when Paylocity has been especially committed to putting employees' physical and mental health first, prioritizing diversity and inclusion and maintaining our culture of care through transparent, real-time communication."

To learn more about Paylocity's awards and recognitions, visit: https://www.paylocity.com/who-we-are/about-us/awards/ .

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

