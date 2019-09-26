Paylocity Showcasing New Solutions that Cater to the Needs of the Modern Workforce at 2019 HR Tech Conference

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions, is set to showcase its recently expanded product portfolio at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, October 1-4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at booth #103. HR Tech is the industry's leading independent event and has a primary focus on driving HR success through technology.

At the conference, Paylocity will debut new solutions that cater to the needs of the modern workforce, including: Community for employee collaboration and engagement, Learning Management System (LMS) for workforce learning and On-Demand Payment for financial flexibility.

"In today's modern workforce, changing employee needs are driving HR professionals to transform the way they use technology to recruit, retain and engage employees," said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. "Technology can help organizations cater to employees' expectations for a connected, collaborative and consumer-style work experience where harnessing and sharing expertise is key to success. Our recently expanded product portfolio accomplishes this and much more, and we're looking forward to chatting with HR Tech attendees about how they can partner with Paylocity to meet the needs of today's employee while transforming for the future."

At HR Tech, attendees who visit Paylocity's booth will experience the new product features in action and learn more about their unique capabilities:

Community is a social collaboration platform designed specifically for Paylocity clients to increase employee connection, engagement and productivity. It enables HR and employees to share the most meaningful, timely, relevant content with coworkers in a way that today's modern workforce expects. Community makes it easy for employees to collaborate on projects, interests and initiatives, enabling higher levels of productivity. It also allows leaders to gain valuable insights on employee engagement, attitudes, and needs, actively shaping and building company culture.

is a social collaboration platform designed specifically for Paylocity clients to increase employee connection, engagement and productivity. It enables HR and employees to share the most meaningful, timely, relevant content with coworkers in a way that today's modern workforce expects. Community makes it easy for employees to collaborate on projects, interests and initiatives, enabling higher levels of productivity. It also allows leaders to gain valuable insights on employee engagement, attitudes, and needs, actively shaping and building company culture. Paylocity's LMS makes learning and development available and easily accessible for everyone. The LMS democratizes workplace education, which is another need the modern workforce has expressed, by making learning flexible and intuitive. This in-platform module allows companies to easily select, create and share learning content for employees in the same tool they use to meet their other HR and payroll needs. Within Paylocity's LMS, subject matter experts can design, record and share custom courses with their colleagues – facilitating peer-to-peer learning. This easy-to-administer solution automatically integrates with employee records within the Paylocity system and offers an engaging, intuitive user experience that includes access to an extensive training and compliance course library.

makes learning and development available and easily accessible for everyone. The LMS democratizes workplace education, which is another need the modern workforce has expressed, by making learning flexible and intuitive. This in-platform module allows companies to easily select, create and share learning content for employees in the same tool they use to meet their other HR and payroll needs. Within Paylocity's LMS, subject matter experts can design, record and share custom courses with their colleagues – facilitating peer-to-peer learning. This easy-to-administer solution automatically integrates with employee records within the Paylocity system and offers an engaging, intuitive user experience that includes access to an extensive training and compliance course library. The new On-Demand Payment product feature offers employees financial flexibility by providing them access to their earned wages during the active pay cycle, which can reduce financial stress and help employers improve recruiting and retention – without any change to payroll processes. With employees expecting the same on-demand access at work that they are accustomed to in their personal lives, they can quickly view and request their earned wages within the Paylocity mobile application.

In addition to providing live demos of the new product features at its booth, Paylocity's Chief Human Resources Officer, Cheryl Johnson, will also be presenting at the event. Cheryl will lead a session entitled "How to Lead Your HR Function Through the Next Phase of Digital Transformation" as part of the HR executive track on Wednesday, October 2 at 11 am.

HR Tech Conference attendees can visit Paylocity at Booth #103, or schedule an appointment for a custom demo in advance .

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Employees' Choice list; recognized on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including ranking #1 in Satisfaction on 13 HCM software-focused reports; named one of the 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For; and ranked #30 on Crain's Chicago's Fast Fifty list of fastest-growing companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

Media Contact

Kellie Flaherty

Senior PR Manager (Walker Sands for Paylocity)

O: 312-561-2487

kellie.flaherty@walkersands.com

SOURCE Paylocity

Related Links

http://www.paylocity.com

