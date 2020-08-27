Paylocity's Annual Elevate Conference to Engage HR Professionals Virtually

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announces programming details and speakers to be shared at its 12th annual Elevate Conference . Taking place virtually Sept. 16-17, Elevate will deliver the same value as previous years by enabling clients to expand their knowledge and skills around Paylocity solutions, explore the most recent payroll and HR trends with industry leaders and connect with like-minded peers to share best practices.

"Though we're not able to gather in-person, we know HR professionals still need education, training and recertification to be ready for what comes next as HCM and payroll professionals," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "We're excited that this year's Elevate Conference will still enable clients to achieve these goals through the virtual event we've developed. Attendees will come out of the event feeling re-energized to bring new ideas and solutions back to their organizations."

In the new virtual environment, attendees have more flexibility than ever for attending sessions. Elevate will offer on-demand access to conference content for one month after the live event. During general sessions, attendees can expect to hear from Paylocity leaders on the state of the business, what's on the product roadmap horizon and how the platform can help overcome HCM challenges and maximize opportunities. In breakout sessions, attendees will hear from impactful external and internal speakers as they explore topics like compliance, pay equity, paid sick leave and more. Elevate also offers professional development and recertification credits via organizations like SHRM.

Offering attendees the opportunity to learn, expand and ignite their knowledge, Elevate features a robust agenda of over 30 speakers from Paylocity and other industry leaders, including:

Jay Shetty, award-winning host, storyteller, former monk, coach and content creator. Shetty will present the Elevate keynote entitled "Finding & Maintaining Purpose in the Workplace in Times of Uncertainty"

, award-winning host, storyteller, former monk, coach and content creator. Shetty will present the Elevate keynote entitled "Finding & Maintaining Purpose in the Workplace in Times of Uncertainty" Jill Christensen , best-selling author, international keynote speaker and employee engagement expert of Jill Christensen International

Jill Christensen, best-selling author, international keynote speaker and employee engagement expert of Jill Christensen International

Robb Holman, president and founder of Holman International

Bruce Christopher, psychologist and speaker of Bruce Christopher Seminars

Lori Kleiman, SPHR, SPHR-SCP, managing director of HR Topics

Steve Beauchamp, CEO, Paylocity

Ted Gaty, SVP of Product & Technology, Paylocity

In addition to conference programming, Elevate offers its virtual Connection Zone to help clients become more familiar with the Paylocity product suite. In the Connection Zone, attendees can interact with and ask questions about Paylocity product features. For one-on-one support, attendees can visit the Ask the Expert area. In the Networking Lounge, attendees can connect with colleagues, industry thought leaders and Paylocity staff to replicate "water cooler" conversations.

For more information and to register for the Elevate event, visit: elevate.paylocity.com .

