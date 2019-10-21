Paylocity's Annual Elevate Conference to Explore Macro Trends Impacting HR Professionals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions, today announces programming details, speakers and company updates to be shared at its 11th annual Elevate Conference. Taking place Oct. 23-25 at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago, Elevate is the premier place for Paylocity clients to expand their knowledge and skills around Paylocity solutions, explore the most recent payroll and HR trends with industry leaders, and connect with peers to share best practices.

"We're excited to bring our clients together again at Elevate to network with Paylocity team members and like-minded peers, expand their horizons by discovering new ways to use our products and ignite ideas to bring back to their organizations," said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. "I'm confident that attending Elevate will help our clients maximize Paylocity's solutions to meet their employees preference for a connected, consumer-like workplace experience."

Paylocity expects to host over 1,500 attendees at the three-day event – a record in Elevate's history. Elevate attendees have the unique opportunity to customize their track of breakout sessions, depending on their interest areas. The keynote address and breakout sessions will highlight the five macro trends affecting every HR professional today: the modern workforce, the social enterprise, regulatory compliance, agile HR and machine learning + AI.

Attendees can expect a packed agenda of over 50 speakers from Paylocity and other industry leaders, including:

Colette Carlson , Human Behavior Expert and Elevate Keynote Speaker

, Human Behavior Expert and Elevate Keynote Speaker Dean Carter , Head of HR, Legal, & Finance, Patagonia

, Head of HR, Legal, & Finance, Patagonia Karishma Patel Buford , Chief People Officer, OppLoans

, Chief People Officer, OppLoans Sally Thomson , Director of Payroll Training, American Payroll Association

, Director of Payroll Training, American Payroll Association Steve Beauchamp , Chief Executive Officer, Paylocity

, Chief Executive Officer, Paylocity Ted Gaty , SVP of Product & Technology, Paylocity

, SVP of Product & Technology, Paylocity Cheryl Johnson , Chief HR Officer, Paylocity

, Chief HR Officer, Paylocity Mark Kinsey , SVP of Operations, Paylocity

In addition to learning about new industry trends, attendees will have the opportunity to experience new Paylocity service offerings that complement its robust product portfolio:

Adoption Toolkits – Paylocity will also be showcasing its Adoption Toolkits at the Elevate Conference. Adoption Toolkits help support clients' adoption of Paylocity solutions and drive employee engagement in new and existing features. The Toolkits offer advice on product utilization, expert guidance, best practices, use cases and step-by-step instructions. At Elevate, attendees will be able to learn more about the Adoption Toolkits and how they are unique to Paylocity.

At this year's Elevate Conference, Paylocity is inviting its clients to join its PCTY Advocate program – a community of visionaries, influencers and pioneers who use Paylocity to drive business efficiencies, enhance the employee experience and transform their organization. The stories of PCTY Advocates will be filmed at Elevate all week.

"We're excited to debut these new offerings to our clients while at Elevate this week," said Beauchamp. "Attendees will also get the opportunity to visit our Connection Zone and Ask the Expert areas on-site, where they can get acquainted with all the new and existing features within the Paylocity product suite and give feedback directly to our technology team on our latest innovations."

Follow Paylocity on social media to stay up-to-date on all the action from Elevate. Stay tuned for the major takeaways from the event as well. For more information on Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Employees' Choice list; highlighted on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including leading Satisfaction scores on 13 HCM software-focused reports; recognized as a top HR performer on the Workforce 100; and ranked #27 on Crain's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago-area companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

