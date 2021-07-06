Paylogix Expands Business Development Team

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix®, the architect for Consolidated Billing®, and an industry leader in digitally streamlining complex billing and payment processes, announced the hiring of Voluntary Benefits professional Chris Story (San Angelo, Texas). Chris brings vast knowledge of products and services to the team, which he acquired while working with top rated companies around the country.

Chris brings 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to the Business Development Team at Paylogix. In his role as Business Development Manager, Chris looks forward to generating new business for Paylogix, and providing carriers with solutions that they have been seeking. Within the past year, Paylogix offered vital solutions for brokers, carriers, and employers while dealing with a distributed workforce due to the impact of COVID-19.

Chris was impressed by the technological capabilities and solutions that Paylogix brings to the Voluntary Benefits Industry. "The innovative ways that Paylogix has presented a user-friendly experience to the enrollment industry has been profound," stated Chris Story. "I am excited to apply my knowledge to the industry and help to expand the impact that Paylogix makes."

Even throughout the pandemic, Paylogix has continued to be fully operational, offering solutions to the Voluntary Benefits arena. Technological improvements have been made to their client portal over the last year, to improve the user-interface to make enrollment and benefits more accessible. By expanding the business development team, Paylogix will be able to expand the impact of their technology by integrating with more carriers. Chris Story will play an integral role in this process.

"Chris is a results-driven professional that brings great insight and experience to the team. He will be instrumental in growing our relationships with carriers and expand our footprint in the Voluntary Benefits Marketplace" stated Paul Ziats, Director of Business Development.

Paylogix looks forward to continuing to present itself as a leader in the Voluntary Benefits Industry and providing innovative solutions. More information about Paylogix® can be found at https://www.paylogix.com, or by calling 1-800-622-4131.

