Paylogix Pays It Forward

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix®, a Third-Party Administrator for insurance payment processes paid it forward by supporting two non-profit organizations through facilitating a business attire donation drive at the Miami Benefits Pro Conference.

Paylogix supported Dress for Success (for women's business attire) and Career Gear (for men's business attire), by covering the shipment for necessary items to be donated to either organization. Both organizations accept clothing donations to provide business attire for job interviews and the work environment. Each charity also promotes economic independence, provides career development tools, teaches essential life-skills, and encourages individuals to become role models and mentors to their families and communities.

Miami Benefits Pro attendees, mainly with jobs in the insurance industry, were encouraged to donate their gently used or new business attire. Many people were grateful for the opportunity to give back and help to uplift others into the professional workforce.

"I am grateful that Paylogix helped to provide us with this opportunity to give back," stated Warren Benoit, President of Benoit & Associates. "I just finished clearing out my closet of gently used business attire that I don't wear anymore—instead of throwing my clothes away, I am proud that I can contribute to this amazing cause."

Paylogix distributed over 70 pre-paid shipping bags for attendees to participate. Over 120 pounds of clothes have been donated so far.

"As a company, we are always trying to play our part in the world, and do what we can to elevate others," stated Lisa Ehli, Director of Marketing. "As advocates, one of our core company values, we are always looking for ways that we can continue to make a positive impact; from the way that we handle our customers to initiatives like this."

Paylogix attends between 5-6 trade shows a year. With advocacy as a primary company value, Paylogix looks forward to continuing their efforts to empower others through initiatives like this.

