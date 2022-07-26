Paylogix® Welcomes American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) as the Newest Member of their Co-Op Funding Program

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits welcomes American Public Life to their Co-Op Funding Program. APL distributes a wide range of workforce insurance products and solutions to industries through independent brokers nationwide.

"We pride ourselves in delivering the best in voluntary benefits to the insurance industry," said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, president and founder. "For over 75 years, American Public Life has offered a supplemental health and voluntary insurance products to employers. This partnership will combine over 100 years of industry expertise and be invaluable to brokers by simplifying the administration of these benefits to their clients."



"We strive to be the broker's carrier of choice by delivering products, technology and service that give our broker partners an advantage in the marketplace," said Jerry Horton, APL's President/CEO. "Through this partnership, our brokers will have another tool to enhance the service to their clients."



Through the Paylogix platform, brokers can merge multiple products from multiple vendors and carriers into one online Consolidated Billing® statement. Brokers who offer APL's workforce benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions. Through partnerships with over 60 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix® can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients.