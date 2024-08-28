PayMaple LLC Expands Payment Solutions for Car Dealers with Clover Flex and Clover Mini Integration, Set to Release October 2024

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMaple LLC, a leader in automotive payment processing and workflow solutions, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its integration with the Clover Flex & Clover Mini products, which is set to be publically available in October 2024. This integration will allow car dealers to leverage PayMaple's powerful payment capabilities directly on their existing Clover devices, streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience.

The Clover products are widely recognized in the payment industry for their portability and ease of use, making it an ideal solution for car dealerships that require flexible, on-the-go payment processing. With this integration, car dealers can access PayMaple's specialized features, such as Text Message Repair Order (RO) Delivery, Warranty RO Reporting, various pricing programs for processing, DMS integrations and more, all with the Clover platform.

"We are proud to enhance PayMaple's advanced payment platform in the automotive industry through our integration with Clover Flex & Clover Mini," said Mirza Baig, President and Founder of PayMaple LLC. "This integration is designed with car dealers in mind, offering the convenience of using existing hardware while providing access to PayMaple's industry-specific features such as DMS integrations."

The integration is seamless, enabling car dealerships to quickly activate PayMaple's services on their Clover Flex devices without needing additional hardware. Dealerships will benefit from PayMaple's cloud-based platform, ensuring secure, real-time transaction processing, and comprehensive reporting tailored to the needs of the automotive industry.

**Interested car dealers are encouraged to contact PayMaple at [email protected] to learn more about this integration and how it can benefit their dealership.**

About PayMaple LLC

PayMaple LLC is a leading provider of payment processing solutions for the automotive industry, offering a range of features designed to optimize dealership operations and enhance the payment experience. With a focus on security, compliance, and innovation, PayMaple empowers car dealers to stay ahead in a competitive market.

SOURCE PayMaple