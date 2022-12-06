Payment Gateway Market Size Worth $132.24 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global payment gateway market is expected to reach USD 132.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in online transactions, coupled with the advancements in payment methods, such as cash pooling, cashless transactions, and token systems, is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, rapidly increasing internet penetration across the globe is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of type, the hosted segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period owing to features such as easy payment integration, built-in compliance capabilities, and the ability to integrate more diverse methods.

In terms of enterprise size, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Payment gateways are used by small and medium enterprises to increase their profitability by delivering better customer experiences and reducing transaction costs.

In terms of end-use, the retail and e-commerce sector dominated the market in 2021. Factors such as better shopping experience and increased smartphone penetration are expected to increase the adoption of payment gateway systems in the retail and e-commerce sector.

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to show similar trends in the near future. Growing e-commerce sales and the rapidly changing retail market in North America are the primary factors propelling the demand for fast payment solutions in the region.

Read 130 page full market research report, "Payment Gateway Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hosted, Non-hosted), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Payment Gateway Market Growth & Trends

Retailers and e-commerce merchants across the globe are focusing on expanding their businesses in other regions and are partnering with payment service providers. These partnerships are allowing merchants to benefit from the opportunities generated by the globalization of the e-commerce sector. Payment gateways help merchants that manage a large volume of transactions automate the complete money transfer process with faster processing speed and error-free computations.

The financial service providers focus on incorporating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in their payment gateway systems for process automation and fraud detection. Financial service providers are also focusing on developing innovative payment gateway solutions for merchants. For instance, in October 2021, Pine Labs, a software development company, announced the launch of Plural, a payment gateway platform, to offer merchants an integrated solution for all kinds of payments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market owing to changing consumer preference toward online shopping. Numerous e-commerce vendors are developing their payment gateway systems combined with eWallet services. This development is mostly identified among merchants handling a large volume of transactions. Moreover, e-commerce vendors also saw an increase in their sales during the pandemic. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. saw a 40% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in online grocery sales.

Payment Gateway Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global payment gateway market based on type, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Payment Gateway Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Hosted

Non-hosted

Payment Gateway Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Payment Gateway Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Payment Gateway Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Payment Gateway Market

Adyen

Amazon Payments Inc.

Authorize.Net

Bitpay, Inc.

Braintree

PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayU Group

Stripe

Verifone Holdings Inc.

Wepay, Inc.

Digital Payment Market - The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 361.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the growing volume of cashless transactions worldwide. According to PwC, a consulting company, the global volume of cashless payments is expected to increase by more than 80% between 2020 and 2025, to nearly 1.9 trillion by 2025 from nearly 1 trillion transactions in 2020. The rising demand for digital payments has encouraged several smartwatch providers to introduce enhanced smartwatches capable of making contactless payments.

Payment As A Service Market - The global payment as a service market size is expected to reach USD 45.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The proliferation of smartphones for online shopping, rising E-commerce sales, and increasing internet penetration rate are some of the major factors that are driving the industry's growth. Initiatives being adopted by various governments worldwide to promote digital payment are also contributing to the growth. Moreover, payment service providers' emphasis on providing upgraded payment solutions also bodes well for growth.

3D Secure Payment Authentication Market - The global 3D secure payment authentication market size is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for e-commerce has augmented the use of Card Not Present (CNP) transactions. As a result of such an increase in CNP transactions, the growth in CNP fraud transactions has been observed over the past few years. For instance, according to an end-to-end transaction guarantee platform for online purchases named Vesta, the overall percent of global transactions its system identified as potential fraud ranged between 10 to 13%, with an average value for each fraudulent transaction ranging from USD 126 to USD 155.

