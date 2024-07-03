Payment Gateways Market size is set to grow by USD 11.23 billion from 2024-2028, High adoption of contactless payment solutions to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global payment gateways market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.42% during the forecast period. High adoption of contactless payment solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of NFC-based payment technology. However, high operating and maintenance costs of PoS terminals poses a challenge. Key market players include Adyen NV, Amazon.com Inc., B2Broker Ltd., BitPay Inc., Block Inc., CCBill LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Global Payments Inc., Infibeam Avenues Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., MIH PayU BV, One97 Communications Ltd., Payoneer Global Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., Stripe Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Visa Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payment gateways market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

NFC technology enables data exchange between devices within a short distance, with both requiring NFC chips. It supports one-way and two-way communication. Retailers like Target, Macy's, and Walgreens use NFC-based contactless pay terminals for mobile payments, driving the growth of NFC-ready PoS terminals. In 2021, over 40% of PoS terminals were NFC-ready. Countries such as the US, UK, China, Canada, Brazil, and India adopt NFC-based contactless payments due to the widespread use of NFC-enabled mobile handsets. Vendors like Verifone offer NFC-enabled PoS terminals, contributing to the expansion of the global payment gateways market.

In today's digital business landscape, payment gateways have become essential tools for processing online transactions securely and efficiently. The market for payment gateways is thriving, with numerous providers offering various features and functionalities. Consumers expect seamless and convenient payment experiences, leading to the trend of integrating multiple payment methods, such as cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers. Merchants also demand security and reliability, driving the adoption of advanced technologies like tokenization and encryption. Additionally, the rise of mobile commerce and cross-border transactions is expanding the market for payment gateways. Overall, the market for payment gateways is dynamic and competitive, with providers constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

Market Challenges

The global payment gateway market growth may be hindered by the high operating costs of PoS terminals. These costs include setup fees, transaction charges, monthly subscriptions, and cancellation penalties. Server-based PoS terminals are more expensive due to their high setup costs, licensing fees, and monthly maintenance fees. For instance, a business with a single register can expect to pay over USD2,200 per year. The failure of PoS terminals can also result in significant downtime costs and revenue loss for retailers. These factors may limit the profitability of end-users and potentially slow down market expansion.

per year. The failure of PoS terminals can also result in significant downtime costs and revenue loss for retailers. These factors may limit the profitability of end-users and potentially slow down market expansion. Payment gateways play a crucial role in modern business transactions. However, they come with certain challenges. Digital transactions require security, and infrastructures must be reliable and efficient. Merchants face challenges in integrating payment gateways into their systems, ensuring compatibility with various devices and browsers. Consumers expect seamless and convenient payment experiences, but connection issues and slow processing times can lead to frustration. Additionally, costs and fees associated with payment gateways can impact profitability. Coronavirus has accelerated the shift to digital payments, making these challenges even more pressing. To address these issues, companies must invest in robust and secure payment gateways, prioritize user experience, and offer flexible pricing structures.

Segment Overview

This payment gateways market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprises

1.2 Micro and small enterprises

1.3 Mid-sized enterprises Type 2.1 Hosted

2.2 Non-hosted Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Large enterprises- The payment gateways market is experiencing significant growth due to increased transactions in large enterprises, particularly in the BSFI, IT, and manufacturing sectors. This expansion is driven by the adoption of technologically advanced services like payment gateways and mobile wallets. Cross-border banking activity is also intensifying, leading to a higher demand for payment gateways. Modern vending machines with contactless and card-based payments are another major growth factor. Consequently, large enterprises, which generate the majority of market revenue, are fueling the growth of the payment gateways market.

Research Analysis

In the current digital age, payment gateways have become an essential component of online transactions in the cashless economy. With increasing internet penetration and consumer inclination towards digital payments, the market for payment gateways has witnessed record highs. These technological solutions enable secure and cost-effective processing of sensitive financial data for various online services, including e-commerce, merchant acquiring, and bank apps. Payment gateways facilitate bulk transactions and contactless payments, making them indispensable in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the growing reliance on digital infrastructure also poses challenges, such as cyberattacks leading to financial losses and business interruptions. Despite these risks, the benefits of payment gateways far outweigh the costs, making them a crucial element of the digital payments landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Payment Gateways market refers to the industry that provides merchants with the ability to accept and process online payments securely. These gateways use various technologies such as SSL encryption and tokenization to ensure secure transactions. They support multiple payment methods including credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing shift towards e-commerce and contactless payments. Consumers expect seamless and convenient payment experiences, leading to the adoption of advanced features like one-click payments and recurring billing. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms enables personalized payment recommendations and fraud detection. Overall, the Payment Gateways market offers merchants a cost-effective and efficient solution to manage their online transactions.

