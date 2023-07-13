Payment Gateways Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2022 to 2027; Rising adoption of contactless payment solutions to boost the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The payment gateway market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,551.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.72%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Adyen NV, Amazon.com Inc., B2Broker Ltd., BitPay Inc., Block Inc., CCBill LLC Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Global Payments Inc., Infibeam Avenues Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc, MIH PayU BV, Payoneer Global Inc, Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd., Visa Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., VeriFone Inc., among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payment Gateways Market 2023-2027

Payment Gateways Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Adyen NV,Amazon.com Inc., B2Broker Ltd., BitPay Inc., Block Inc., CCBill LLC Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Global Payments Inc., Infibeam Avenues Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc, MIH PayU BV, Payoneer Global Inc, Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd., Visa Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., VeriFone Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Large enterprises, Micro and small enterprises, and Mid-sized enterprises), Type (Hosted and Non-hosted), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the payment gateways market, request a sample report

Major Drivers -

The increasing adoption of contactless payment solutions drives the payment gateway market growth. The process of payment has become simplified over the years due to the launch of several mobile payment gateways, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay. As a result, the need to carry credit cards and debit cards is declining. Additionally, retail outlets are implementing POS terminals for easy transactions. Furthermore, due to the increasing implementation of POS terminals across retail outlets, several prominent players in the market is offering NFC-based mobile payment option. One of the main advantages of this mobile option is that it offers security features to customers such that both consumers and retailers are not able to access the card information. Hence, such innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The advancement of NFC-based payment is a primary trend in the market.

Key Challenges - Security concern regarding customer data is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Find more insights on trends and challenges from a free sample report!

The payment gateways market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Payment Gateways Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the payment gateways market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the payment gateways market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the payment gateways market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Payment Gateways Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The payment processing solutions market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 63.48 billion. This payment processing solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), method (credit card, debit card, e-wallet, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high adoption of contactless payment solutions is driving growth.

The mobile payments market size is estimated to grow by USD 75,412.89 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.49%. This mobile payments market report extensively covers market segmentation by location (remote payment and proximity payment), type (money transfers, merchandise purchases, bill payments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising number of online transactions is a major mobile payments market driver.

Payment Gateways Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8551.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adyen NV, Amazon.com Inc., B2Broker Ltd., BitPay Inc., Block Inc., CCBill LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Global Payments Inc., Infibeam Avenues Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., MIH PayU BV, Payoneer Global Inc., Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd., Visa Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., and VeriFone Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

