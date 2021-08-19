Payment Gateways Market Will Register 17% CAGR during 2020-2024| Technavio

The focus on high customer satisfaction, high adoption of contactless payment solutions, and increased use of m-commerce are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns, threats from open-source payment gateways, and high entry barriers may impede the growth.

Payment Gateways Market: End-user

By end-user, the report is segmented into large enterprises, micro and small enterprises, mid-sized enterprises. The large enterprises' segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the generation of a large number of transactions. Companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI), IT and manufacturing sectors are the major contributors in this segment. Furthermore, the demand for payment gateways is anticipated to surge from companies operating in the e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, education, utilities and retail sectors during the forecast period.

Payment Gateways Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period due to the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, particularly, in the US. In addition, governments of countries across North America have introduced stringent regulations to secure digital payment gateways while mandating the recertification of electronic payment systems used by merchants.

Companies Covered

Amazon.com Inc.

CCBill

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Ingenico Group SA

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Square Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Visa Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in payment gateways market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the payment gateways market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the payment gateways market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of payment gateways market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Micro and small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

