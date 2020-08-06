Payment Industry Veteran Jason Green Joins BlueSnap to Lead Global Sales Organization

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment Platform listed in the Inc. 5000, today announced the expansion of its management team, appointing Jason Green to lead the company's global sales organization. With BlueSnap experiencing accelerated growth in new verticals and geographies, Green will be responsible for BlueSnap's Global Sales Team and oversee the sales and business efforts to support the company's next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans. Green brings over 20 years of sales leadership in the payments space to BlueSnap with extensive experience in payments and fintech from his roles at TSYS, Vantiv, First Data, and TransFirst.

Most recently, Green successfully led sales efforts at Global Payments/TSYS where he was responsible for all revenue generating channels for the Integrated Division. Prior to Global, Green was SVP of Sales at Vantiv and has held sales leadership roles at TransFirst and First Data.

In his new role with BlueSnap, Green will lead the strategic direction and overall management of the organization's global sales force and revenue generating operations across a range of sales channels including new verticals, SMB through enterprise, and expanded geographies. Possessing a long and successful track record of growing sales organizations, Green is well-suited to help BlueSnap as it continues to gain momentum as a leader in the payments industry for B2B and B2C businesses.

"I am very excited to join this progressive executive team inside an organization that enables commerce to be conducted across the globe in a simpler, streamlined fashion," said Green. "I strongly believe in the company vision and strategy which is backed by exceptional technology that allows us to stay ahead of the current challenges we face in today's marketplace." "Given Jason's sales leadership expertise, BlueSnap is positioned to continue our strong growth in the B2B and B2C markets," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "Jason is a proven sales leader who has developed strong sales cultures and strategic sales plans that have delivered increased market share and opportunities. We are thrilled to have him at BlueSnap."

Green earned his B.S. in Marketing from Murray State University in Kentucky. He will be based in Florida.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.

