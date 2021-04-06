Payment Industry Veteran, Vaden Landers, Launches New Venture and Completes First Software Platform Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymogy, LLC, a firm that advises, owns and operates SaaS businesses and start-ups across a variety of industries, announced today it had formally opened for business commensurate with the closing of its acquisition of San Diego, California based Linvio, Inc., a Salesforce development partner and leader in the Salesforce commerce solutions space.

Vaden Landers, Chief Executive Officer at Paymogy, said of the new venture, "My passion for starting and growing businesses to get to a successful outcome has led me back to the entrepreneurial realm where I am very comfortable and have enjoyed success. I am excited to launch this latest venture in connection with our acquisition of Linvio. Our goal is to organize a portfolio of assets, largely software platforms with significant upside potential, where we're able to invest resources to partner with great teams, in great markets, with great models, and support them to accomplish great things. From inception, Linvio has been developing leading applications for ecommerce and customer engagement on the Salesforce platform. With more than $1 billion in sales flowing across the platform for its customers in the commercial, higher education and non-profit sectors like Fidelity Investments, Universal Music, Harvard, MIT, The Aspen Institute, and The Museum of Modern Art, the company is well-positioned for explosive growth as they look to tactically expand their reach into the Salesforce.com world that today encompasses more than 200,000 prospective clients."

Anthony Frediani, who will serve as Linvio's Chief Strategy Officer, along with senior executives Cory Bowman (COO) and Ron Wild (CTO), will lead the company into this next phase of execution and evolution. Commenting on the transaction Frediani said, "Our introduction to Vaden and Paymogy happened at the perfect moment. Before we met, Linvio had already started making major organizational changes – a new management team, a huge expansion in our development efforts, and a comprehensive customer success strategy. We are excited to partner with a company that shares our vision and has specific expertise that we can leverage to continue our growth and momentum. Linvio was the first mover and innovator in the commerce enablement realm on the Salesforce platform. With this Paymogy partnership, we now have the expertise, intelligence, and resources to continue that innovation in exciting new ways!"

Landers concluded, "Anthony, Cory and Ron have created a platform that Salesforce subscribers can access via the AppExchange to enhance their user experience, whether they are organizing and running events, soliciting and/or accepting donations, or simply needing commerce specific tools to enable payment acceptance inside their Salesforce instance. I am very excited to be teaming up with these guys in an effort to expand Linvio's reach, not only in the verticals they serve presently, but others that also represent strong growth potential."

MAPP Advisors, a fintech advisory firm with a core focus on payments and ISVs, represented Linvio as the strategic advisor in the transaction (https://www.mappadvisors.com).

About Paymogy, LLC

Paymogy, LLC invests in, owns, operates and offers strategic advisory support to SaaS based Payment Facilitators, SaaS companies, ISVs, and investors in software platform companies who seek to implement, enhance and/or evolve their growth and value creation strategy. Having spent a combined 50+ years starting, growing and successfully exiting businesses in the Fintech sector, Paymogy has served thousands of clients and participated in more than 100 M&A transactions.

For more information, please visit www.paymogy.com.

Media Contact:

Kalah Hazen

[email protected]

866-729-6649, 702

SOURCE Paymogy, LLC