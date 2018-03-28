Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders

The dividends as interest on own capital, totaling seven hundred and three million, eight hundred seventy-eight thousand, four hundred and sixty-three reais and ten cents (R$ 703,878,463.10) corresponding to R$ 1.0298 per common share, will be paid on June 26th, 2018.

II – WITHHOLDING INCOME TAX

Income tax shall be withheld from payment of dividends as interest on own capital, pursuant to the laws in force, except for the immune or exempt shareholders proving such condition until May 4th, 2018, and corresponding documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters located at Rua Costa Carvalho, 300 – Sala 265 – São Paulo – SP – CEP 05429-900, in attention to the Superintendência de Captação de Recursos e Relações com Investidores.

Referring to the entities of Supplementary Private Pension, Insurance Companies and Fapi, such proof shall occur by means of Declaration, a model of which is available at the Investors Area, in the item Information to Shareholders on the website www.sabesp.com.br.

III – ATTRIBUTION TO DIVIDENDS

The aforementioned interest on own capital will be computed in the calculation of the mandatory minimum dividends, as provided for in the caput of Article 28 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to article 9, paragraph 7, of Law 9,249/95.

IV – INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CREDIT AND PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON OWN CAPITAL

The shareholders will have their credits available on the initial date of payment of such right, as set forth in above item I, in accordance with their checking account and domicile provided to Bradesco S.A.

To shareholders whose registry information does neither include their Individual/Corporate Taxpayer's Identification Number (CPF/CNPJ) nor completion of banking instructions (bank, branch and account number), the interest will be credited, pursuant to item I above, as of the third business day counted from the date of registry update in Bradesco S.A.'s electronic files. This update may be carried out at any of its branches.

V – RECORD DATE

The shares will trade ex-interest as of April 30th, 2018.

VI - Further information may be obtained at any of Bradesco S.A.'s branches during banking hours.

