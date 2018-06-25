Payment Processing Service Mobilum Partner with P2P Crowdlending Platform EthicHub

EthicHub is a social network that directly connects investors who are looking for socially impactive projects to fund. By investing in small projects involving farmers in less economically developed countries, EthicHub's solution aims to democratise the world of finance. The crowdlending platform aims to achieve this by making these investment opportunities available to its users, whilst giving the farmers the money they need to develop their business further.

Mobilum will display all of the potential investment opportunities that EthicHub has listed on the Mobilum App. This will allow users to be able to see the positive impact projects that EthicHub has listed alongside the funds in their wallet.

"It is great news to announce this partnership with Mobilumn. We'll increase our user's friendly experience while providing a seamless solution to connect fiat and cryptocurrencies" Jori Armbruster, Founder and CEO of EthicHub.

Millions of small farmers in developing countries are unable to gain access to traditional financial services, which results in their only option to obtain local cash loans with extremely high interest rates. The EthicHub solution is a perfect alternative for those who can't afford it. Whilst investing in projects that will truly make a difference to the lives of those who need it, the EthicHub partnership with Mobilum will have mutual benefits.

EthicHub will also be integrating Mobilum's wallet into its platform, enabling EthicHub users an easier handling of their crypto and fiat currencies. This will be paramount for the unbanked farmers living far from banks. Mobilum's technology will allow them to have a nominative debit card to receive their loans and to pay them back.

"We are proud to be working with EthicHub by offering these truly unique investment opportunities for our users to fund" Wojtek Kaszycki, Mobilum CEO and Founder said. "The work that EthicHub is doing to ensure that those businesses that less economically developed have a chance to have their businesses grow."

Mobilum is looking forward to partnering with EthicHub on this new venture and is excited to see how they can impact the lives and industries that these workers are currently in.

About Mobilum

Mobilum is the cryptocurrency technology solution which enables real-time cryptocurrency payments at points of sale using customers existing debit and credit cards, and the issuer of the Mobilum token. The Mobilum token was designed to provide a method that can allow cryptocurrency to be used instantly at retail for seamless integration into everyday transactions and financial services. The Mobilum token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

For more information on the Mobilum token, visit website.

About EthicHub

EthicHub is a global solutions platform that directly connects investors who are seeking socially impactive projects to fund. By investing in small projects involving farmers in less economically developed countries, EthicHub's solution aims to democratise the world of finance. This proposal has granted EthicHub the Blockchain4Humanity Award as Best financial inclusion project at LaBitConf in Bogota, and StartUp with the Greatest social impact at Unconference Fintech Awards in Madrid.

For more information about how EthicHub works, visit website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payment-processing-service-mobilum-partner-with-p2p-crowdlending-platform-ethichub-300671386.html

SOURCE Mobilum