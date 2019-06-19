Payment Processing Solutions Market to Reach a Market Size of $62.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, published by KBV research, The Global Payment Processing Solutions Market size is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Payment Processing Solutions Credit Card Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period. North America covers developed countries like the US and Canada. These economies have made significant investments in Research and Development (R&D) activities; thereby making contributions in development of innovative technologies. The payment processing solutions market in North America is competitive primarily due to these R&D investments and innovations. The countries here are early adopters of novel technologies in various verticals. They are also the leading countries in retail, banking, financial services, and other industries like transportation and manufacturing. Payments through credit cards are the most preferred mode by consumers in both online and point-of-sale (POS) methods in North American countries. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2018 - 2024).

Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 - 2024). Companies in Asia are collaborating with national and international payment gateway suppliers when it comes to receiving payments online. The Asia Pacific region has definitely seen an active response to the interphase of mobile payments. This region's unique diversity draws together advanced markets such as Singapore and Australia alongside developing economies such as Thailand and India, suggesting a wide range of sophistication in the mobile payment services available on the market.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/payment-processing-solutions-market/

The Hospitality market dominated the Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by End User 2017. The hospitality industry is among the major contributors and one of the fastest-growing verticals within the payment processing solutions market. It is an industry which hugely depends on the availability of leisure time and disposable income. With more people booking tickets or making reservations and paying for them online, the vertical is growing rapidly. The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Utilities & Telecommunication market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.5% during (2018 - 2024).

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of PayPal Holdings, Inc., Global Payments Inc., First Data Corporation, Square Inc., Wirecard AG, Naspers Limited, Visa Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Adyen N.V., and Paysafe Group Limited.

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market Segmentation

By Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

Ewallet

By End User

Hospitality

Retail

Utilities & Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

First Data Corporation

Square Inc.

Wirecard AG

Naspers Limited

Visa Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

& Associates Inc. Adyen N.V.

Paysafe Group Limited.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Contact:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646)661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

SOURCE KBV Research