LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Payment Security Market By Type (POS, Web & Mobile), By Component (Solutions Vs. Services), By Solution (Antivirus & Firewall, Data Encryption, Tokenization & Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022



According to "Global Payment Security Market By Type, By Component, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", payment security market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 14% by the end of 2022, on the back of increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches, worldwide.Growing popularity of payment security solutions and services can also be attributed to the requirement of following Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines, government initiatives towards promoting the cashless mode of payments, and increasing awareness among end users towards payment security.



Moreover, growth in the number of digital payments such as credit/debit payments, mobile wallets and online payments is also expected to aid the payment security market, globally, during forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the global payment security market are Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Thales e-Security Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CA Technologies, VASCO Data Security International Inc., Gemalto NV, Intel Corporation, and Transaction Network Services Inc., among others.



"Global Payment Security Market By Type, By Component, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022" discusses the following aspects of payment security market globally:

• Payment Security Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (POS, Web & Mobile), By Component (Solutions Vs. Services), By Solution (Antivirus & Firewall, Data Encryption, Tokenization & Others), By End User, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



