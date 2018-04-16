Payments - a New Service for Conotoxia Users

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453681/cinkciarz_logo.jpg )



After enabling access to forex trading and money transfers, Conotoxia Holding Group broadens its offer once again. The online payment system will grant immediate payment of online transactions. In the future, it will be available at retail stores as well.

Register with Conotoxia.com and pay for purchases using attractive exchange rates of 24 currencies found in the user's currency wallet. The service allows customers to avoid paying transaction fees and reduces the costs associated with currency exchange. In due time, the service will execute payments in all currencies not only in Europe but also in the USA.

ConotoxiaPay will be available for customers at the payment stage on online shops. In order to pay, simply log in and confirm the amount. Business partners can easily integrate their online shops with this solution. Support is available at every implementation stage.

ConotoxiaPay is provided by Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., a company from the Conotoxia Holding Group. Other companies can be found within that organizational structure including Cinkciarz.pl Sp. z o.o.

SOURCE Cinkciarz.pl