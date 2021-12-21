Payments and DeFi-centric Blockchain, Fuse Network, Announces Formation of Independent FuseDAO Ecosystem Development Body

Continued strong development of the Fuse ecosystem requires active participation from the Fuse community leaders. The team behind FuseDAO has demonstrated its capacity to rise to the challenge.

FuseDAO is a governance body formed from particularly active members of the Fuse community known as the Fuse Assembly. Its formation is the first step in transitioning full governance and ownership over the Fuse platform to the community.

FuseDAO's primary role is to provide grants to individuals and companies to build real-world DeFi and Web3 products that bring innovation and value to the Fuse ecosystem, community, and the wider crypto world.

FuseDAO aims to become a fully decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), run by the Fuse Assembly, for the Fuse community.

The FuseDAO team has already vetted and ensured the successful implementation of several Fuse ecosystem projects, including Elk Finance's integration with Fuse Network, Cozy Cosmonauts, Fuse Bar and the upcoming Artrific NFT marketplace. Project teams wishing to build on Fuse Network can apply for a FuseDAO grant here .

About Fuse

Fuse is a platform featuring a fast and low-cost, Ethereum-compatible blockchain, a robust plug-and-play mobile-centric crypto payments infrastructure for creating token-based applications and a rapidly growing ecosystem of payments, decentralized finance and NFT projects.

Media Contact:

Robert Miller, Marcom Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Fuse Network