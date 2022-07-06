Payments and top-up platform UnDosTres raises US$30 million to develop new financial products

UnDosTres goal is to integrate financial solutions into a digital platform, which mitigates inefficiencies associated with payments. The company's growth plan contemplates the development of a strategy of digital financial products based on technologies such as artificial intelligence and the promotion of differentiated payment ecosystems, which generate added value for the end consumer.

"We are very proud to close this round of financing led by IDC Ventures. This investment will allow us to offer Mexicans new payment options and financial services, including credit products" says Arpit Gupta, co-founder of UnDosTres. "UnDosTres has worked on innovative solutions to make life easier for Mexicans, eliminating inefficiencies related to traditional payments that meant a great waste of time in lines and unnecessary trips to multiple places like banks or convenience stores.... We are sure that as a company, if we continue solving for payments, we will be integrated into the daily life of the user".

The company was created in Mexico in 2015 by entrepreneurs Vikram Deswal, Naveen Sharma and Arpit Gupta and since then it has become one of the most important transactional platforms in the country; only in the last twelve months almost 1,000,000 users used UnDosTres to make their payments. From the beginning, the company was committed to developing a platform that would solve payment needs for Mexicans from the same place and without friction to use it, including more than 100 services, such as payments of electricity bills, water, gas, television or cell phone bills, among others. In addition, UnDosTres also allows the user to buy thousands of products and services (gift cards, movie tickets, transportation, electronics, etc.) and is in an accelerated process of developing financial and technological products under the premise "simple, fast, easy and secure" for the consumer.

"UnDosTres is building a super payments app, offering innovative and intuitive digital products to Mexicans," said Alejandro Rodriguez, managing partner at IDC Ventures. "We are excited to support a company that is actively improving the lives of so many people by revolutionizing the payments landscape in Mexico. As of today, 85% of Mexicans have never made online payments, we expect this to change soon thanks to UnDosTres".

"With this investment and technology development we will continue our consolidation and exposure as the digital consumer payments platform and the acceleration of a customer friendly solution for integrated financial services to reach that 40% of Mexicans who have not yet made any online transactions." Naveen Sharma, co-founder of UnDosTres, concluded.

UnDosTres is the leading platform in Mexico, founded in 2015, in free time recharges, payment of services and purchase of entertainment. It currently has more than 100 providers within its mobile application and web version, offering a unique experience to the consumer due to its speed, ease and comfort. Within its varied portfolio, there are telephone recharges, payment of water, electricity, television, fixed telephony, gas, electricity, purchase of gift cards, and electronics, in addition to offering microloans. Meet UnDosTres at: www.undostres.com.mx

About IDC Ventures

IDC Ventures is an investment fund that finances innovative, digital and disruptive projects. IDC Ventures focuses on companies in the fintech and marketplace verticals in Europe, the United States, and Latin America. To date, it has raised more than 400 million dollars for technology companies and has supported projects such as Curve, Bipi, RecargaPay, Merqueo or Securitize among others. For more information visit: www.idcventures.com .

