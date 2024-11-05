Payments Automation Leader, DocuPhase, Brings on Mahesh Kedia as VP of Payments

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase, a leading provider of financial automation solutions, is pleased to announce that Mahesh Kedia has joined the organization as the new Vice President of Payments. In this role, Mahesh will lead the Payments team and scale DocuPhase's offerings for buyers and suppliers.

Mahesh brings over two decades of experience in the digital payments and fin-tech industry, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Most recently, Mahesh served as VP at Marqeta, where he led their GTM Strategy, Pricing, New Market Entry, and Revenue Monetization efforts. His extensive background includes leadership roles at Marqeta, PayPal, and American Express, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to develop and execute successful payment strategies, launched leading payment products, and built successful partnerships with banks and networks.

Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the team: "Mahesh's extensive expertise in payments strategy and driving growth in the fintech space makes him an invaluable asset to DocuPhase. His leadership will be crucial as we continue to expand our payment automation solutions and enhance our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Kedia stated: "I'm thrilled to be joining DocuPhase at this pivotal moment! We're not just talking about automating invoices anymore; we're talking about a complete transformation of accounts payable through cutting-edge payment technologies. Imagine AP buyers saying goodbye to manually written checks and late payments, replaced by a seamless, automated system that saves time and money while building stronger vendor relationships. At the same time, suppliers will enjoy faster payments, increased transparency, and improved cash flow—empowering them to grow and succeed. With DocuPhase's impressive network of 150,000 suppliers processing over $70 billion in invoices, we're uniquely positioned to lead this revolution. I'm eager to leverage my experience to drive this innovation and create a future where financial transactions are simple, efficient, and beneficial for everyone."

About Mahesh Kedia

Mahesh Kedia is a season fintech professional with over 20 years of experience in payments strategy, platform development, product launch, and business growth. He has held leadership positions at Marqeta, PayPal, and American Express in London and NYC, where he consistently drove innovation and expansion in digital payment solutions.

About DocuPhase

DocuPhase is a leading provider of financial automation solutions designed to maximize business efficiency for the back office of the CFO. From AP and Payments to Document Management and Workflow Automation—our comprehensive suite of accounting automation and payment solutions helps teams operate at maximum effectiveness.

At the core of DocuPhase's offerings is its automated capabilities, which automate repetitive tasks, reduce human error, and enhance operational efficiency. The platform's robust document management system (DMS) ensures secure and organized storage, retrieval, and management of critical business documents, reducing the cost and time of relying on paper. Additionally, our workflow automation capabilities enable seamless management of complex workflows, ensuring tasks are completed both timely and accurately.

Regardless of your organization's size or industry, DocuPhase is here to simplify complex processes and give you and your team more time back in their day.

