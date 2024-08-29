Payments Automation Leader, DocuPhase, Hires Trey Tramonte as CRO

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase is pleased to announce that Trey Tramonte will be joining their organization as the new Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Tramonte is an experienced executive leader with a demonstrated history of crafting successful go-to-market strategies, scaling teams, and leading organizations through periods of hypergrowth. More recently, Mr. Tramonte was the Senior Vice President – Sales & Channels at Exterro, a leading data risk management software provider.

Trey Tramonte, New CRO of DocuPhase

His expertise in growing corporate revenue is also reflected in the level of direction he has provided the Sales, Product, Marketing, and Channel Teams at different organizations throughout his career. The DocuPhase Team looks forward to Mr. Tramonte bringing his drive and vision to their organization.

"Rising operational costs and further protection from fraud continue to drive a significant increase in demand for our finance and payment automation solutions. Trey's proven track record and experience will allow us to scale our team to support current and future customer growth," said, Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase.

"I'm excited to be taking on the CRO role at DocuPhase. My years of experience in Sales and leadership have given me a wealth of knowledge to support the Sales and Marketing teams as we strive towards growth, innovation, and longevity," said Tramonte.

About Trey Tramonte

Trey has an impressive 25 years of experience in Sales and leadership roles in the SaaS space. He has served in numerous leading roles across his career, including Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President – Commercial Pre-Paid, CEO, and as an Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Trey leverages his knowledge to lead organizations through rapid growth, successfully manage diverse and populated teams, and elevate go-to-market projects to unprecedented success.

With a Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing) degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, Trey is well-positioned to take on the role of CRO at DocuPhase.

About DocuPhase

DocuPhase is a leading provider of financial automation solutions designed to maximize business efficiency for the back office of the CFO. From AP and Payments to Document Management and Workflow Automation—our comprehensive suite of accounting automation and payment solutions helps teams operate at maximum effectiveness.

At the core of DocuPhase's offerings is its automated capabilities, which automates repetitive tasks, reduces human error, and enhances operational efficiency. The platform's robust document management system (DMS) ensures secure and organized storage, retrieval, and management of critical business documents, reducing the cost and time of relying on paper. Additionally, our workflow automation capabilities enable seamless management of complex workflows, ensuring tasks are completed both timely and accurately.

Regardless of your organization's size or industry, DocuPhase is here to simply complex processes and give you and your team more time back in their day.

