Payments Leader Dejavoo Unveils Bold New Branding and Unified Website to Enhance Customer Experience

MINNEOLA, N.Y., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dejavoo, a global leader in payment solutions, today announced its new corporate rebranding and the launch of a unified website that showcases its hardware products and software applications. The rebranding initiative reflects the company's growth and expansion into international markets, now operating on three continents.

The rebranding also reinforces the company's name as a playful take on the French term déjà vu, where you feel like you've experienced something before. Dejavoo wants its customers to feel at home with their solutions right from the start. It's like meeting an old friend.

But Dejavoo isn't content with just being familiar. According to Amit Iris Zenou, VP of Marketing, "We're all about shaking things up and bringing new ideas to the table, like déjà vu with a side of innovation."

"Today we are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity and new website, which better represents our company's global presence and our mission, to deliver state-of-the-art payment solutions to our partners," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo.

For over 18 years, Dejavoo has been at the forefront of the payments industry, providing cutting-edge products and services designed to empower small to medium-sized businesses. The company's commitment to innovation has enabled its clients to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The new website, Dejavoo.io, offers a streamlined user experience, allowing visitors to easily navigate through Dejavoo's extensive range of hardware products and software applications. The site also features enhanced resources, including detailed product documentation, as well as sales, technical and marketing support to ensure clients have access to the information they need to maximize the benefits of Dejavoo's solutions.

Our rebranding is now in full effect, with our new visual identity appearing on our website, social media platforms, and marketing material.

For more information about Dejavoo and its new branding, please contact us at Dejavoo.io.

About Dejavoo

Dejavoo is a global leader in payment solutions, providing innovative products and services to small and medium-sized businesses. With a presence on three continents, Dejavoo is committed to empowering its clients with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive payments marketplace. For more information, visit dejavoo.io/

