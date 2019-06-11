Payments Technology Leaders to Speak about the Expanding SMB Market for Payment Products and Services at TRANSACT Tech Atlanta
Jun 11, 2019, 12:41 ET
What: TRANSACT Tech Atlanta, produced by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), is a one-day conference for payments professionals focused on the growing market for products and services that are enabling small and midsize merchants to harness the power of payment technology.
Small merchants want to accept electronic payments seamlessly and securely and they want integrated software solutions that bring speed and efficiency to their business operation. TRANSACT Tech Atlanta will bring together leading banking, payments and FinTech companies to further business connections, build strategic relationships and secure new opportunities.
Who: The event will feature executives from the companies blazing a new path in serving their SMB customers.
The event will begin with an opening fireside chat with Amy Zirkle, Interim CEO of ETA and Adam Bloomston, CEO of Payscape, to discuss how Payscape's recent merger with NXGEN positions the company to play a critical role in the evolving SMB marketplace and highlight the trends, products and channels that represent what's next in the SMB marketplace.
Larry K. Williams, CEO and President of Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), will close out the event in discussion with Amy Zirkle on the vision that's reshaping economic development in the Atlanta-area and beyond.
Additionally, the event will include panel discussions on the growing vertical integration of payments, new business models, technology innovation and the value of partnerships. Speakers confirmed to date include:
- Gary Brand, Director, Payment and Communication Strategies, Fiserv
- Mark Bunney, Director of Go to Market Strategy, Ingenico
- Conrad Caplin, Co-Founder, Pronto CX
- Alicia Roisman Ismach, VP Product and Marketing, Amaryllis
- Jessica Koenig, Founder and Chief Product Officer, KyckGlobal
- James Mendelsohn, Country Manager, Liberis
- Dawn Murray, Senior Vice President, IFS Development, FIS
- Alan Outlaw, President, North America, TruRating
- Brent Phillips, Head of Product Delivery, Paya
- Matt Proctor, Partnership and Business Development, Womply
- Denada Ramnishta, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Lendio
- Garima Shah, Chief Business Development Officer, Priority Payments
- Sandy Smith, VP Global Card Brand Management, Elavon
- Lucas Turolla, Business Banking Area Manager, J.P. Morgan Chase
- Howard Wettan, Partner, White and Case
- Zack Wing, VP Technology & Sales Operations, Payscape
When:
Georgia Tech Student Center
350 Ferst Drive NW
Atlanta, GA 30332
Registration Details:
June 20, 2019
10:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Event Schedule: The full schedule and registration link for TRANSACT Tech Atlanta can be found online at www.electran.org/ttatl.
About ETA
The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $7 trillion in purchases in North America and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.
ETA Press Contact:
Patrick Nolan
pnolan@electran.org
202-677-7415
