Payments Technology Provider, Opus, Embarks on a Journey to Build an Inclusive Digital Payment Ecosystem

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has fuelled the proliferation of digital modes of payments globally. There is a dire need to make financial products and services accessible to the unbanked and underbanked population — and digitization is the key to accelerating financial inclusion.

With the best-of-breed payments technology and industry-leading infrastructure, Opus is perfectly positioned to help clients tap into emerging digital payment trends.

Talking about the underlying opportunity of democratizing payments, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus Consulting Solutions said, "The rapid shift to digital payments has immense potential in creating a more financially inclusive and equitable future. There are several building blocks that go into implementing an inclusive digital payments ecosystem. An enabling environment that promotes a high degree of user awareness along with financial and technological literacy is key to enable financial inclusion."

Backed by nearly 25 years of experience, Opus caters to a diverse global customer base, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 financial leaders, all focused on digital transformation. Opus is looking to solidify financial inclusion by ensuring that digital payments are made more secure, interoperable, and accessible to excluded groups — especially those with low technological capability.

TM Praveen explains, "We strongly believe that the U.S. is well-placed to make significant contributions towards building an inclusive digital payments ecosystem. Today, the unbanked population is not ready for a cash-free future, and we are confident that a conscious shift towards digital financial services will be a game-changer. At Opus, we have identified digital payment accelerators that will have a massive impact in promoting financial inclusion. We're working with the biggest names in the industry to build innovative solutions that will push digital payments forward in a way best suited to mobilize finance and foster financial inclusion."

