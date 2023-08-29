PaymentVision Advocates for Consumer Choice: Launches Campaign Urging Billers to Offer "Pay by Cash: Walk-in Payments" Options

News provided by

PaymentVision

29 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PaymentVision, a leading innovator in payment processing solutions, has launched a campaign urging billers across industries to embrace the importance of consumer choice by incorporating pay by cash walk-in payment options into their regular billing methods. As an advocate for convenience and consumer rights, PaymentVision believes that businesses can enhance customer satisfaction while fostering a more inclusive payment environment.

Continue Reading
PaymentVision
PaymentVision

The "Power of Pay Choice" campaign by PaymentVision aims to highlight the benefits of offering "Pay by Cash" options and encourage businesses that routinely bill their customers to adopt this customer-centric approach.

Campaign Objectives:

Empower Consumers: PaymentVision believes in empowering consumers by giving them the freedom to pay their bills the way they prefer, whether it's through digital channels or traditional methods like cash payments.

Enhance Customer Satisfaction: By offering "Pay by Cash" options, businesses can provide an inclusive payment experience that caters to a wide range of preferences, boosting customer satisfaction.

Promote Inclusivity: The campaign underscores the importance of inclusivity in payment methods, acknowledging that not all customers have access to or feel comfortable using digital payment platforms.

Advocate for Customer Rights: PaymentVision believes that offering diverse payment options is not only a business advantage but also a commitment to respecting customer rights to choose how they manage their finances.

Rob Pollin, CEO of PaymentVision, remarked, "We firmly believe that businesses have a responsibility to adapt to the evolving needs of their customers. Our 'Power of Pay Choice' campaign aligns with our mission to provide innovative payment solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction while staying true to the principles of inclusivity and respect for individual preferences."

Businesses interested in joining the movement and incorporating "Pay by Cash" options can learn more about the campaign and its benefits by visiting PaymentVision's website at www.paymentvision.com or contacting their dedicated customer support.

About PaymentVision:

PaymentVision empowers businesses with innovative payment solutions that redefine the payment experience. With a strong commitment to customer-centricity, PaymentVision's suite of services allows businesses to offer diverse payment options, including our very own "Walk-In Payments" solution, while ensuring security, convenience, and operational efficiency.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Agnes Wozniak
Media Relations
Phone: +1 (240) 224 - 8175
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.paymentvision.com/

SOURCE PaymentVision

Also from this source

PaymentVision to Host Webinar on Visa Rule Updates for Collection Agencies and Debt Repayment on April 15th, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.