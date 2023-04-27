PaymentVision® Wins Landmark Patent Directed Toward Integrated, Secure Tokenized Payments

Autoscribe Corporation d/b/a PaymentVision, a leading Fintech and payment processor, announces the issuance of its newest patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,620,621.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This newly-issued patent builds upon Autoscribe's most recent patents, U.S. Patent No. 9,576,279 and U.S. Patent No. 10,423,940, which cover, at a high level, particular technical steps of facilitating secure payments within a client computing system, without exposing financial information, thereby significantly reducing or eliminating the PCI compliance burden of an integrated client or core system.

Autoscribe CEO Robert Pollin stated, "We are thrilled to have this innovation recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. We anticipated the need for this solution years ago and therefore took the steps necessary to ensure the technology needed was reduced to practice and put in place. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients and integrated core system partners the security and economic benefits afforded by our patented inventions, as well as licensing others that benefit from the technology covered by these patents."

For over three decades, Autoscribe has been committed to providing businesses and billers with a complete suite of secure payment services that enable organizations to accept multiple forms of payments, including credit cards, debit cards, ACH, and walk-in payments, captured over mobile devices, web sites, call centers, IVR, and through API messaging.

Autoscribe's integrated payment services and list of patents can be found on its website, http://www.Autoscribe.com.

About Autoscribe Corporation:

Autoscribe Corporation is a leading Fintech and payment processor that has been a leader in the financial technology industry for over three decades. Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through its PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data divisions to help their merchants, enterprise clients, and government entities grow their organizations, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Autoscribe has been twice named in Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the nation. For more information, please visit http://www.autoscribe.com, follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe, or call 800-345-PAID.

