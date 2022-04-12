Paymints.io Integrates Notarize to Streamline the Digital Closing Experience for Subscribers and their Customers

View RON eligibility & initiate digital closings through the paymints.io and Notarize integration. Tweet this

"Paymints.io shares the goal of bringing a true digital closing experience to our mutual users and their customers," said Terri Davis, GM of Real Estate at Notarize. "Our seamless integration allows customers to decrease costs, improve operational efficiency, eliminate errors, and reduce time to close, resulting in an improved user and signer experience."

A recent Marketwise eClose ROI study found that title agents can reduce errors by 31% and save up to $100 with a reduction of up to 104 minutes per transaction due to time eliminated, improvements in transactional quality, and costs associated with printing and mailing documents. This enhances the borrower experience by providing a simpler, safer and quicker closing.

"When looking at integrations, we look to position ourselves with innovative platforms and market leaders, like Notarize, who work tirelessly to improve customer experience, security, and digitalization of the real estate process" said Perla Aparicio, VP of Strategic Partnerships at paymints.io. "We are proud to join forces to deliver this cutting-edge digital integration to our industry to enhance the customer experience."

About paymints.io

On a mission to eliminate paper checks and reduce wire fraud in the real estate industry, paymints.io is a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows buyers to transfer funds for many types of real estate transactions. Escrow holders and settlement agents can also disburse funds to clients or vendors using our proprietary platform. In 2020 and 2021, paymints.io was awarded HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate Award.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life's most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com .

