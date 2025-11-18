PayMore Recycles Over 1.1 Million Pounds of E-Waste Annually as It Scales Sustainable Tech Retail Worldwide

The electronics resale franchise is combating one of the planet's fastest-growing waste problems, while opening stores at record pace across four countries.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMore, the sustainable electronics resale and recycling franchise, is proving that environmental impact and business growth can thrive together. The brand's stores now recycle more than 1.1 million pounds of e-waste each year, buy and repurpose 1.58 million devices, and are expanding rapidly - with 100+ stores open, 27 leases signed, 20 new LOIs, and over 600 units in development across four countries.

Globally, more than 62 million tons of e-waste are produced each year, yet only about 20% is properly collected and recycled, according to the 2024 Global E-Waste Monitor. That means billions of phones, laptops, and other devices end up in landfills or unregulated waste streams, releasing toxins into soil and water.

"We've built a business model where helping the planet also helps our franchisees succeed." Post this

PayMore is directly tackling this crisis by giving technology a second life. Each store offers free recycling for unwanted devices, secure data destruction, and cash payouts for working tech, creating a consumer incentive that drives both environmental and economic sustainability.

"Every pound of e-waste we recycle is one less pound of toxins entering our environment," said Stephen Preuss, CEO of PayMore. "Our mission is simple: make sustainability accessible, profitable, and scalable. We've built a business model where helping the planet also helps our franchisees succeed."

As its environmental impact grows, so does its footprint. PayMore is now open and operating in 28 U.S. states—a 65% increase year-over-year—and in development across 44 states, a 76% increase YOY. International expansion has accelerated with new stores and leases in the U.K. and Canada, solidifying PayMore's global presence.

2025 growth by the numbers:

47 new store openings or scheduled openings across the U.S., U.K., and Canada

across the U.S., U.K., and Canada 27 new leases signed and 15 active LOIs

and +62% increase in franchisees YOY

+67% increase in units in development YOY

+194% increase in open locations YOY

Operating in 28 states (+65% YOY)

Development underway in 44 states (+76% YOY)

18 franchise deals signed for a total of 135 units

"We're not just recycling devices, we're rebuilding how people think about technology ownership," said Erik Helgesen, President of PayMore. "This isn't a short-term trend. It's a shift toward conscious consumption, and our growth shows how ready consumers and entrepreneurs are for it."

Every PayMore store is designed to make tech reuse simple, safe, and value driven for the customer and franchisee. Customers can bring in old electronics for instant cash or trade, and anything that can't be resold is recycled responsibly. Each device undergoes certified data wiping or destruction, ensuring total security while preventing harmful materials from entering landfills.

By combining local retail service with national e-commerce reach, PayMore has created a model that performs in every economy - especially as consumers look for affordable technology and brands that reflect their values.

For more information about PayMore and its innovative solutions, visit www.paymore.com. For more information on becoming a PayMore franchisee, please visit https://fransmart.com/paymore.

About PayMore

PayMore was founded in 2011 in Massapequa, New York to obtain and repurpose old electronics and recirculate them back into the marketplace instead of having them pile up in landfills. What started as a mission-driven store on Long Island has quickly become the fastest-growing electronics franchise in the country. By offering customers a boutique retail experience where they can safely sell unwanted electronics and buy new devices.

The brand began franchising in 2020, In 2025, PayMore was named Gold Stevie® Award Winner – Company of the Year, Green and Clean Technology, recognizing its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the electronics resale industry.

PayMore Stores is a new-age global franchise driving the modern evolution of elevated retail—disrupting the second-hand industry with nimble brick & mortar locations propelled by technology, data, and e-commerce.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

SOURCE Fransmart