PAYMYNT, Mobile Commerce & Financial Growth App, Raises $1.1 Million in Seed Funding

Once launched, users will be able to download the application at the Apple and Google App Stores. With over 2,000 retail partners, PAYMYNT shoppers will earn cashback rewards and MYNTs, a universal digital rewards currency, while shopping at major, name-brand locations.

For more information about PAYMYNT Financial, or to join the waitlist, visit our website at https://paymynt.money/learnmore.

About PAYMYNT Financial Group:

PAYMYNT Financial Group is a mobile commerce and financial growth company created with the overall mission of making the online shopping experience more rewarding, and improving the financial well-being of the underserved. We believe blockchain technology and digital currencies play integral roles in our customers' financial future.

PAYMYNT is a next-generation mobile commerce application that integrates online shopping, digital banking, peer-to-peer payments, and financial investments into an all-in-one platform. Launching Q4, 2020. For more information visit paymynt.money/learnmore.

Katelyn Dobbs

Director of Communications

PAYMYNT Financial Group

Email: [email protected]

Office: 833-729-6968

SOURCE PAYMYNT Financial Group