Payne Institute for Public Policy Releases First Annual State of Critical Minerals Report

News provided by

Colorado School of Mines

26 Sep, 2023, 13:57 ET

Report provides comprehensive review of growing demand for critical minerals

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payne Institute for Public Policy at Colorado School of Mines released today its first annual State of Critical Minerals Report on the growing demand for critical minerals and their impact on energy transitions, communities, markets, national security and geopolitics.

Continue Reading

The energy transition—and increased demand for electric cars, solar panels and other low-carbon technologies—is reliant on critical minerals. Many of these minerals, however, are mined and processed in adversarial nations or countries with low environmental, labor and human rights standards. In fact, of the 50 minerals identified on the U.S. Geological Survey Critical Minerals List, the U.S. is 100 percent reliant on imports for 12 and more than 50 percent dependent for 31.

"The world is waking up to the reality that global clean energy goals, as well as national security imperatives, require critical minerals and mining," said Morgan Bazilian, director of the Payne Institute for Public Policy. "Meeting that demand will require innovative solutions to complex issues ranging from community engagement and sustainable mining to workforce and geopolitics."

The first annual State of Critical Minerals Report brings together multi-disciplinary experts from across Colorado School of Mines to provide a comprehensive review of the social, economic and policy implications of the race to secure a reliable, socially responsible and economically viable supply of critical minerals.

The report's release follows a two-day Critical Minerals Symposium hosted by the Payne Institute that brought over 200 participants from industry, academia and government together at Mines to discuss geopolitics, supply chains, sustainable mining, community engagement, permitting, investments, markets and more.

The report and symposium are part of a broader effort by Mines to connect the world class technical and scientific expertise of the university with global conversations related to energy issues. 

"Colorado School of Mines is an authoritative and trusted source to communities, industry, and government on the full range of critical minerals issues," said Walter G. Copan, Vice President for Research and Technology Transfer. "Mines addresses all aspects of the global mining and materials lifecycle – from initial community engagement, exploration, mineral economics, and mining – to minerals processing, product manufacturing and recycling. No other university in the world offers this breadth of expertise."

Access the report at https://payneinstitute.mines.edu/payne-institute-the-state-of-critical-minerals-report-2023/

Media Contact:
Emilie Rusch, [email protected]

SOURCE Colorado School of Mines

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.