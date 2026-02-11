PayNearMe Announces Record 2025 Performance as Demand for Payment Experience Management Accelerates

Strong 2025 results, client and partner growth, and continued innovation on the PayXM™ platform position PayNearMe for success in 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayNearMe, a leading fintech transforming the payment experience for non-commerce businesses and their customers, today announced record results for 2025. Driven by growing demand for effective, streamlined, and consumer-friendly payment experiences, the company continued advancing its Payment Experience Management strategy in 2025, supported by a $50 million investment. PayNearMe also delivered strong growth across revenue, client and partner expansion, platform innovation, and industry recognition, positioning the company for continued momentum in 2026.

Highlights from PayNearMe's 2025 performance include:

Record Business Growth

PayNearMe's 2025 financial performance reflects increasing market adoption of Payment Experience Management as organizations look for solutions that deliver better payment experiences and operational outcomes. The company saw significant revenue expansion and increased payment activity flowing through the PayXM™ platform:

Revenue exceeded $200M in 2025, representing 60% year-over-year growth.

PayNearMe now moves more than $50B annually on behalf of its clients and customers.

To support its growing market presence, PayNearMe also broadened its U.S. footprint in 2025 with the opening of a Dallas office, increasing proximity to key clients while expanding access to top talent.

Strategic Investment to Support Continued Growth

In 2025, PayNearMe secured a $50 million investment to accelerate innovation and advance its leadership in Payment Experience Management. The funding supports continued product development, expansion across key verticals, and deeper partnerships as demand for payment experience strategies continues to grow.

New Client Acquisition and Platform Adoption

Client acquisition and platform adoption accelerated in 2025 as organizations across lending, tolling, credit unions, and iGaming selected PayNearMe to advance their payment experience strategies. This momentum was reflected in:

Expanded market presence across key verticals, including the addition of new clients such as Lentegrity and Alorica.

Increased platform adoption, with the number of businesses using PayXM growing from approximately 16,000 in 2024 to 20,000 in 2025.

Product Innovation and Payment Experience Management Momentum

As part of its continued investment in Payment Experience Management, PayNearMe renamed its platform to PayXM™, the industry's first purpose-built platform designed to dramatically improve the end-to-end payment experience. PayXM enables businesses to manage the entire payment journey across major payment types and channels through a single platform and integration.

In 2025, PayNearMe continued to strengthen the intelligence, resilience, security, and flexibility of PayXM through new capabilities, enhancements to existing features, and upcoming releases, including:

Smart Switch™ Advancements : Expanded functionality to include ACH redundancy and additional bank partnerships, strengthening processing reliability, and supporting more consistent payment performance across channels.

Expanded functionality to include ACH redundancy and additional bank partnerships, strengthening processing reliability, and supporting more consistent payment performance across channels. Agent Experience Enhancements: Launched new capabilities that improve agent efficiency and reduce clients' total cost of payment acceptance, including support for multiple future-dated payments, improved searchability, and configurable agent widgets that streamline workflows.

Launched new capabilities that improve agent efficiency and reduce clients' total cost of payment acceptance, including support for multiple future-dated payments, improved searchability, and configurable agent widgets that streamline workflows. Compliance & Security Investments : Continued investment in platform security and compliance, including support for PCI DSS 4.0 and SOC 2, helping clients meet evolving regulatory and risk management requirements.

Continued investment in platform security and compliance, including support for PCI DSS 4.0 and SOC 2, helping clients meet evolving regulatory and risk management requirements. IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent): Announced new capabilities designed to enable automated inbound payments and account interactions, while streamlining operations and delivering a more modern, convenient, and responsive consumer payment experience.

Partner Ecosystem Expansion

PayNearMe expanded its partner ecosystem in 2025, extending the reach of PayXM and enabling broader adoption of Payment Experience Management across the payment workflow:

Emotive Software strengthens PayNearMe's presence in the auto finance and personal lending market, offering lenders a more seamless way to incorporate PayXM into their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to improve the borrower payment experience.

strengthens PayNearMe's presence in the auto finance and personal lending market, offering lenders a more seamless way to incorporate PayXM into their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to improve the borrower payment experience. Solera DealerSocket iDMS extends PayNearMe's reach in the buy-here-pay-here market, enabling dealers to embed PayXM directly into their agent servicing workflows to streamline payments, improve borrower engagement, and accelerate cash flow.

extends PayNearMe's reach in the buy-here-pay-here market, enabling dealers to embed PayXM directly into their agent servicing workflows to streamline payments, improve borrower engagement, and accelerate cash flow. Constant AI enables borrowers to self-service loan changes—including due date adjustments, hardship relief, and more—directly within PayNearMe's PayXM platform, reducing call volume and eliminating manual intervention for lenders.

enables borrowers to self-service loan changes—including due date adjustments, hardship relief, and more—directly within PayNearMe's PayXM platform, reducing call volume and eliminating manual intervention for lenders. Shaw Systems and PayNearMe deepened their partnership with a full integration into the Spectrum loan management software, extending the company's reach in the captive auto lending market.

Industry Recognition

The company's leadership in Payment Experience Management earned significant industry recognition in 2025, highlighting PayNearMe's innovation and client impact. These honors include:

2025 PayTech Awards USA : Winner for excellence in payments innovation and leadership in delivering superior payment experiences.

: Winner for excellence in payments innovation and leadership in delivering superior payment experiences. 2025 PayTech Awards : Shortlisted for Excellence in Tech for advancing the technology behind modern business payment systems.

: Shortlisted for Excellence in Tech for advancing the technology behind modern business payment systems. U.S. Fintech Awards : Shortlisted for Payments Tech of the Year.

: Shortlisted for Payments Tech of the Year. Credit Union Luminaries : Recognized as a finalist for innovation that supports credit unions in delivering better, more efficient payment experiences.

: Recognized as a finalist for innovation that supports credit unions in delivering better, more efficient payment experiences. American Gambling Awards : Named a finalist for Payment Service Provider of the Year.

: Named a finalist for Payment Service Provider of the Year. SBC Awards: Shortlisted for Payment Solution of the Year, driving measurable value for iGaming operators and their players.

"2025 was a defining year for PayNearMe," said Danny Shader, Founder and CEO, PayNearMe. "Organizations are increasingly embracing Payment Experience Management to improve outcomes and deliver better experiences at every payment touchpoint. Our momentum reflects our commitment to innovation on the PayXM platform and the trust our clients place in us. As we look to 2026, we're dedicated to helping businesses transform their payment experience."

2026 Momentum

With record revenue growth, expanding client adoption and platform usage, a strengthened partner ecosystem, and continued innovation across its PayXM platform, PayNearMe enters 2026 with exceptional momentum. As Payment Experience Management continues to gain traction across industries, the company is well positioned to accelerate its leadership and deliver even greater value to businesses seeking to elevate their payment experience strategies.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe is redefining the way businesses and their customers experience payments. With PayXM™, the industry's first platform purpose-built for Payment Experience Management, every touchpoint in the payment journey becomes easy—driving customer satisfaction, accelerating payments, and reducing the total cost of acceptance. The platform supports all major payment types and channels, from PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH to cash at more than 62,000 U.S. retail locations.

Thousands of businesses across industries, including consumer lending, iGaming and online sports betting, property management, and tolling, rely on PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end payment experience with a single platform and integration.

