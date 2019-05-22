PayNearMe Celebrates Company's 10 Year Anniversary with Over 5,000 Clients Nationwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PayNearMe celebrates its 10th anniversary with significant growth of the company's electronic payments offering and the milestone of serving millions of consumers through over 5,000 clients across multiple market segments. As the industry's leading enterprise-class payment platform, PayNearMe enables businesses and government agencies to accept payments from consumers at any time, any place, and any way they want to pay.

Founded in 2009, PayNearMe initially enabled businesses and government agencies to accept cash from underserved consumers at neighborhood retail locations. The company added the ability to process electronic payments, including debit, credit and ACH payments, in 2018. PayNearMe then added innovative built-in features, including SMS, email messaging and mobile wallet integration, and will continue to innovate faster than any competing payment processor.

"We originally built PayNearMe to solve a big problem: the difficulty and expense of paying bills with cash through traditional walk-up networks. We created the only cash processing platform that operates in real-time, 24 x 7, at local, convenient, safe and trusted national retailers. As we celebrate our 10th year, we are proud to offer a complete platform that ensures our clients can accept every payment, every time," said Danny Shader, CEO and founder of PayNearMe. "Our clients choose PayNearMe so consumers can pay however they want, via the best user experience, and for our unrivaled uptime and support."

Today, the company's retail network includes more than 27,000 storefronts nationwide, including participating 7-Eleven locations.

"As the first retail outlet to accept PayNearMe cash payments for online purchases, 7-Eleven has seen customer acceptance, number of transactions, and our business relationship grow significantly over the last 10 years," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "PayNearMe's reliable and flexible payment platform is another way 7-Eleven continues to give customers what they want, when and where they want it—whether they want to conveniently pay bills with cash, make online purchases, buy a bus ticket or even pay taxes."

Since the October 2018 launch, electronic payment volume has increased by more than 25 percent month over month, with over 50 lenders nationwide having adopted PayNearMe electronic payments to date.

"Apoyo Financiero, like PayNearMe, believes in serving our customers where, when and how they want," said Antonio Morales, President and CEO of Apoyo Financiero, Inc. "We can serve our customers at one of our branch locations, on-line or over the telephone. PayNearMe is a great partner because they provide Apoyo Financiero the option to reliably accept cash or electronic payments from our customers where and when they choose."

PayNearMe is the trusted payment platform for businesses across a variety of vertical markets, including lending, collections, transportation, rent and more. The company greatly reduces the expense, risk and operational challenges of offering electronic payment options, enabling businesses to get paid faster and more reliably.

To learn more about the PayNearMe platform or to see a demo of our solution, please visit www.paynearme.com or email sales@paynearme.com.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe is the industry's only platform that facilitates cash, debit, credit and ACH payments. Our mobile-first technology provides the simplest way for businesses to collect all of their payments through an intuitive, consistent experience for their consumers.

PayNearMe processes payments for thousands of businesses and government agencies including the State of California, Comcast, Greyhound, Oportun, Grameen Foundation, Santander, and Capital Auto Financial, among others. PayNearMe has powered cash payments for consumers since 2009, and today is accepted at over 27,000 participating retail locations in the U.S. including 7-Eleven®, Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores® and ACE Cash Express® stores.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com . Follow PayNearMe on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

© 2019 Handle Financial, Inc. All rights reserved. Handle Financial and PayNearMe are trademarks or registered trademarks of Handle Financial.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

Ostrovksy@hi-touchpr.com

SOURCE PayNearMe

Related Links

http://www.paynearme.com

