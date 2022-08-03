PayNW Now Serving Cannabis-Related Businesses with Compliant Human Capital Management Solutions

Fast-Growing Company Provides Human Capital Management Solutions; Payroll, HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Tax Filing, Time Tracking and More

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayNW, a leading and fast-growing provider of human capital management (HCM) software and services, has announced that it is now serving cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) throughout the United States. With this step, CRBs can now prioritize compliance with evolving regulations while supporting employees and accessing traditional banking services with PayNW's payroll and HR solutions.

PayNW's team of HCM experts offers reliable and compliant solutions for cannabis businesses, including:

Paperless hiring and onboarding of employees

Banking relationships to support direct deposit

Federal, state, and local tax filing and remittance

Automated time tracking for workforce management

One-on-one customer service aimed at addressing unique needs

As a company that understands the strict guidelines impacting financial operations of cannabis businesses, PayNW will help process payroll by complying with Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act regulations, as well as follow regulations set by the Department of Treasury, Financial Crimes Enforcement network and other regulatory bodies. PayNW can also connect CRBs with banks skilled in cannabis business account management.

"Whether you're a retailer, grower, or any other legitimate business in the cannabis industry, you can now process payroll confidently using PayNW's fully compliant software and services," said PayNW CEO Lori Brown. "We understand the complexities of this industry and are proud to present solutions suited for whatever your unique situation is."

PayNW's unified payroll, time tracking, and human resources information system (HRIS) software and services provide simple, effective solutions to managing a workforce, bringing peace of mind to 1,000+ businesses throughout the United States by offering the depth and breadth needed to manage and engage their workforce more efficiently and productively.

As the largest HCM company in the Pacific Northwest, PayNW's track record includes a 96% year-over-year client retention rate and four consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. PayNW recently acquired the HCM division of Renewal, a payroll and benefits company, highlighting PayNW's first physical presence outside of the Pacific Northwest.

About PayNW

PayNW brings clarity and peace of mind to mid-size and growing businesses that see the smart use of technology as a means to becoming a better, more productive employer. No more chaotic spreadsheets or unlinked databases, our payroll, time tracking and HRIS software and services provide simple and effective solutions for your organization's needs. Headquartered in Seattle, PayNW was founded in 2007 on evergreen principles to be a company that thrives and endures, operating with the vision and intention of being around for 100+ years. For more information, visit PayNW online at www.paynw.com.

