Payoneer and FundPark Collaborate to Expand Dynamic, Frictionless Credit Access for Global E-Commerce Sellers

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced a strategic collaboration with FundPark, a fintech scale-up committed to empowering fast-growing digital entrepreneurs, to broaden access to financing solutions for eligible e-commerce businesses incorporated in Hong Kong and help accelerate their global business expansion. Through this collaboration, FundPark will provide its AI‑driven digital financing solutions to eligible Payoneer customers.

By combining Payoneer's cross-border, multi-currency platform with FundPark's capabilities in data modeling, risk management, and intelligent credit assessment, the two companies seek to address common financing challenges faced by cross‑border e-commerce businesses. The collaboration enables access to a flexible line of credit offered by FundPark for cross-border e-commerce businesses that are asset-light and often underserved by traditional banks.

Eligible Payoneer customers approved by FundPark can:

Access credit offers of up to USD 10 million, sized to their average monthly gross merchandise value (GMV)

Benefit from AI-powered, data-driven credit assessments conducted by FundPark and an efficient digital application

Draw funds on demand, receive disbursement in as little as 24 hours, and deploy capital quickly

Repay flexibly in line with their business cash flow cycle, with optional repayment via Payoneer balances, and

Use available credit to support ongoing working capital needs and peak-season growth.

"We're proud to join forces with FundPark to expand our ecosystem and deliver integrated solutions that help businesses scale sustainably worldwide," said Dandan Cheng, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Greater China, Payoneer. "Customers are increasingly using Payoneer as their central account to manage their business network payments. By adding high-quality, flexible credit solutions to our existing cross-border payments expertise and robust partner network, we're giving global entrepreneurs choice, speed, and control over cash flow."

Anson Suen, CEO and Co-founder of FundPark, said, "At FundPark, supporting the sustainable growth of SMEs has always been a core focus. We deeply understand the challenges SMEs face as they scale, and access to efficient financing is a critical component. Through our partnership with Payoneer, we leverage AI‑driven data insights and risk management capabilities to seamlessly integrate multi‑currency financing solutions into Payoneer's financial ecosystem, precisely serving high‑growth cross‑border e-commerce businesses and addressing their working capital needs. This collaboration represents not only a product integration, but a combination of complementary capabilities. We look forward to working together to unlock growth potential and enhance competitiveness for SMEs across the Asia‑Pacific region."

Payoneer continues to form strategic partnerships that empower regional small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with enterprise-grade solutions. Last year, Payoneer partnered with Stripe to expand Payoneer's enhanced Checkout offering, launching first in China and APAC markets to meet growing demand for modern direct-to-consumer infrastructure.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit www.payoneer.com.

About FundPark

FundPark is a technology company pioneering Scale-Up as a Service, a new blueprint that aims to rewrite the rules of scaling for digital entrepreneurs. Founded in Hong Kong, FundPark goes beyond traditional working capital lending, to integrate its AI-driven dynamic funding, predictive insights and a community platform into a growth flywheel that helps eCommerce businesses move faster than the pace of demand.

Since 2020, FundPark has secured over US$750 million in funding facilities backed by leading international financial institutions, empowering more than 33,000 online shops across Asia and beyond. As of January 2026, it has advanced over US$7 billion to support the growth of small and medium-sized eCommerce entrepreneurs. www.fundpark.com

Disclaimer:

Payoneer Hong Kong Limited is licensed by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department as a Licensed Money Service Operator (License Number 15-10-01734). Neither Payoneer Inc. nor Payoneer Hong Kong Limited provides any lending services, acts as a lender or financier, participate in procuring, negotiating, approving or making any loan, nor do any of them carry on a money-lending business in Hong Kong nor will they operate payment or financing services in jurisdictions where they do not have the necessary licenses, unless permitted by applicable laws.

Lending services are provided by FundPark Limited (Money Lender's License No. 1520/2025 ) alone. Any information about credit offers is provided for general informational purposes only. Any credit offers and terms remain subject to FundPark Limited's sole discretion. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation in China Mainland or any jurisdiction where such activities are restricted.

Warning: You have to repay your loans. Don't pay any intermediaries.

Customer Service / Complaint Hotline: (852) 3460 2871

The Checkout service is not intended for entities located within China Mainland.

