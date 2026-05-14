Payoneer and Upwork Extend 15-Year Partnership to Power Global Freelance Payments

Payoneer continues as a core global payout infrastructure partner to Upwork, providing wallet and "direct to local bank" payouts for international Upwork customers

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced an extension of its strategic partnership with Upwork, the world's human and AI-powered work marketplace, marking 15 years of collaboration supporting the global freelance economy.

Under the renewed agreement, Payoneer will continue to serve as a primary wallet and "Direct to Local Bank" payout partner for Upwork, supporting both existing and new international Upwork customers across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East—backed by Payoneer's reach across 190 countries and territories.

The collaboration also marks a new phase of joint innovation. Upwork will join Payoneer as a Design Partner to explore stablecoin-enabled payouts to help address rising demand from freelancers seeking faster, more flexible access to funds in Latin America and other emerging markets.

The companies will also partner on leveraging Upwork's global talent pool to support Payoneer's ecosystem of small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients, helping expand access to cross-border talent and business opportunities.

"Our long-standing partnership with Upwork shows what's possible when deep technical and operational alignment, regulatory strength, and global reach come together to simplify cross-border payments for global talent," said Ya Wen, Senior Vice President of Global Marketplaces, Payoneer. "Through the Payoneer global financial stack, Upwork freelancers gain access to the Payoneer Account, global bank transfers, and FX management—benefits they need to grow their businesses across borders."

Payoneer's global financial infrastructure and regulatory footprint help support secure, compliant cross-border payouts at scale across key international markets. The company's platform is built on a network of nearly 100 banks and payment service providers and continues to support innovation in real time payments and global money movement.

This collaboration reinforces Payoneer's broader mission of powering the infrastructure behind global digital commerce, supporting marketplaces, SMBs and entrepreneurs operating across borders.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit www.payoneer.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical events and conflicts, such as Israel's and the United States' conflicts in the Middle East, and other economic, business and/or competitive factors, such as changes in global trade policies (including the imposition of tariffs); (3) changes in the assumptions underlying our financial estimates; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Payoneer