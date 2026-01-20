Payoneer Deepens Global Workforce Management Capabilities in Europe with Acquisition of Boundless

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced it has acquired Boundless, an Ireland-based Employer of Record (EOR) platform that helps companies seamlessly and compliantly employ people around the world.

This acquisition marks another step in Payoneer's strategy to deliver a comprehensive financial stack for small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that operate internationally. In 2024, Payoneer acquired Skuad, now rebranded as Payoneer Workforce Management (WFM), to strengthen its global accounts payable capabilities. Managing global accounts payable remains one of the biggest challenges for cross-border SMBs, as limited financial staff, fragmented banking relationships, and varying local regulations make it difficult to ensure timely, accurate, and compliant payroll.

With the addition of Boundless, Payoneer is growing its footprint in Europe and expanding its ability to serve global customers who are increasingly looking for compliant, scalable workforce solutions. Boundless enables businesses to handle cross-border payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance with ease, allowing companies to focus on growing their business with confidence.

"The global talent landscape is shifting dramatically," said John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, Payoneer. "From new visa policies to evolving labor regulations, companies everywhere are rethinking how they hire and manage global teams. With Boundless joining the Payoneer Workforce Management team, we are even better positioned to help businesses access and manage talent anywhere in the world easily, compliantly, and confidently."

"Joining Payoneer allows us to bring our European expertise to a truly global platform, helping more companies navigate the complexities of international hiring and compliance," said Dee Coakley, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Boundless. "Together, we will enable more businesses to expand internationally, pay, and manage talent across borders more efficiently."

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

