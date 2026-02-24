Payoneer Files Application for U.S. National Trust Bank Charter to Strengthen Regulated Financial Infrastructure for Global Businesses

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced that it has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish PAYO Digital Bank, N.A., a national trust bank designed to support stablecoin-enabled infrastructure for global businesses.

Over the past year, stablecoin adoption has accelerated for real-world businesses that operate globally. This application is a critical next step in Payoneer's strategy to integrate stablecoin capabilities into its global payments ecosystem connecting stablecoin efficiency to the local economies where nearly two million customers operate.

"Payoneer is at the forefront of cross-border payments, and we believe stablecoins will play a meaningful role in the future of global trade," said John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. "Through PAYO Digital Bank, we aim to provide customers with a trusted and regulated way to leverage the latest payment innovations as part of their global financial operations."

The passage of the GENIUS Act created a new federal framework for stablecoins in the United States. If approved, PAYO Digital Bank would allow Payoneer to leverage this new framework to bring stablecoin innovation to the day-to-day operations of small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide, via a federally supervised trust bank. This would allow PAYO Digital Bank to:

Send and Receive Stablecoins : Allows customers to pay and be paid in a variety of approved stablecoins ;

: Allows customers to pay and be paid in a variety of approved ; Issue PAYO-USD : A stablecoin that will be issued in compliance with the GENIUS Act and serve as the holding currency in Payoneer wallets;

: A that will be issued in compliance with the GENIUS Act and serve as the holding currency in Payoneer wallets; Manage PAYO-USD Reserves : Manage the reserves that back PAYO-USD;

: Manage the reserves that back PAYO-USD; Offer Custodial Services : Business-grade wallet infrastructure for holding stablecoin balances, and;

: Business-grade infrastructure for holding balances, and; On-Ramp and Off-Ramp : Allow customers to seamlessly convert from stablecoin balances into local currencies in the markets in which they operate.

"Payoneer's nearly two million customers are at the epicenter of global adoption, where stablecoins can deliver meaningful improvements to how global trade happens," said Rob Morgan, Proposed CEO of PAYO Digital Bank, "PAYO Digital Bank will help us offer global SMBs an integrated, business-grade stablecoin solution that will accelerate payments, add transparency, and improve access to markets."

Payoneer believes this offering will help advance the use of the USD in global trade, reduce barriers for American companies competing internationally, and expand the dollar's presence across non-dollar payment corridors. The filing reflects Payoneer's strategy to simplify payments and enable companies to pay and get paid across borders while managing their funds across multiple currencies and stablecoins.

Payoneer worked closely with their advisors Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in preparing the application.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit https://www.payoneer.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical events and conflicts, such as Israel's conflicts in the Middle East, and other economic, business and/or competitive factors, such as changes in global trade policies (including the imposition of tariffs); (3) changes in the assumptions underlying our financial estimates; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Payoneer