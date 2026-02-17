Payoneer to Launch Stablecoin Capabilities, Powered by Bridge, Bringing Secure, Always-On Digital Money to Global Businesses

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced plans to launch a suite of stablecoin capabilities embedded within the Payoneer platform. Powered by Bridge, a leading stablecoin infrastructure platform and a Stripe company, these new capabilities will enable businesses to securely receive, hold, and send stablecoins as part of their day-to-day global financial operations.

Stablecoin adoption is accelerating, and real-world use cases are emerging, offering faster settlement and always-on, programmable money movement. However, for many cross-border businesses, especially those in emerging markets, practical integration and adoption remain challenging. Converting stablecoin into local currencies, managing fragmented workflows, navigating blockchain complexity, and operating within an evolving regulatory environment have constrained broader adoption.

Payoneer has partnered with Bridge to add complete, end-to-end stablecoin workflows directly embedded in the Payoneer platform. For example, a goods wholesaler will be able to receive customer payments in stablecoin, while a marketing agency will be able to use stablecoins to pay international suppliers or contractors. Funds can be held securely in stablecoins or withdrawn to a local bank account when needed, simplifying operations across different markets and currencies.

With nearly 2 million customers worldwide and deep compliance expertise built over decades, Payoneer is uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock the benefits that stablecoin can provide, all within a single financial stack that is purpose built to serve the needs of cross-border SMBs.

"No-friction money movement is essential for global business," said John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. "In partnering with Bridge, we're bringing stablecoin into Payoneer's trusted financial stack in a way that prioritizes compliance, speed, security, and simplicity. This is about rethinking how money moves across borders for real businesses, not as an experiment, but as a scalable financial capability."

"Bridge was built to abstract away the hardest parts of blockchain infrastructure so companies like Payoneer can focus on building great financial experiences," said Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge. "Together, we're making stablecoins a practical and secure option for every day cross border money movement."

Payoneer will launch the new stablecoin capabilities embedded within the Payoneer platform in select markets in Q2 2026, with broader availability rolling out throughout the year as functionality and market availability expand. Companies can sign up to learn more and request early access to the stablecoin capabilities at https://t.co/cLClQmb4LI .

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit www.payoneer.com .

About Bridge

Bridge is the leading stablecoin infrastructure platform for moving money globally. Businesses use Bridge to easily receive, store, convert, issue, and spend stablecoins, enabling them to serve new markets and move money faster and cheaper across borders. Bridge was acquired by Stripe in February 2025.

For more information, visit www.bridge.xyz .

