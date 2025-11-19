Payoneer to Participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced that Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 beginning at approximately 12:15 pm ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com/

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

